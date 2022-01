One of the big surprises of the 2021 season for the Raiders was the play of Nate Hobbs, a fifth-round selection who became an elite slot cornerback. When it comes to the Raiders 2021 NFL Draft class, a lot of the talk surrounds the struggles of first-round selection, Alex Leatherwood. Given the starting right tackle job right away, Leatherwood struggled with penalties, and his blocking, forcing the Silver and Black to move him inside to right guard.

