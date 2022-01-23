AP PHOTOS: Ukrainians observe pagan-rooted new year festival

A number of shopping centers will celebrate over the final weekend of January. Look for lion dances, music, decorations, and red envelopes at the Citadel Outlets. Lunar New Year: Welcoming The Year of the Tiger will be done at several celebration-minded spots in the days to come, with public gardens, restaurants, and malls displaying decorations, spotlighting music, and looking ahead with hope. If you'd like to call upon an outdoor event as January concludes, look to the Citadel Outlets, which will feature lion dancers, music, decorations, and red envelopes (there may be discounts or gift cards inside). Other Southern California shopping centers will also host Lunar New Year happenings, with more as February begins.

