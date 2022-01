When Nikola Jokic sets foot onto the court, it gives the same effect as a rock star stepping onto the stage, a conductor stepping out to his symphony. When the Nuggets’ offense is humming and when everyone is there, Nikola Jokic is just about the best the NBA has to offer as far as game managers. He keeps the beat of the offense going, just like a drummer. Think of your favorite bands, if they have a drummer, they’re probably the heart of the band. Jokic is exactly that and more for the Nuggets. However, if they are your favorite band; there’s probably more to them than just the drummer. The Nuggets could do a better job of surrounding Nikola Jokic with better band mates.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO