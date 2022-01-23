ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One surrendered Hong Kong hamster tests COVID positive as city lockdown grows

By James Pomfret
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

HONG KONG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong authorities said on Sunday one hamster surrendered to authorities by pet owners had tested positive for COVID-19 and that over 2,200 hamsters had been culled as the city struggled to contain an outbreak.

On Tuesday, officials ordered the killing of hamsters from dozens of pet shops after tracing a coronavirus outbreak to a worker at a shop and asked people to surrender any bought on or after Dec. 22.

While a handful of hamsters had already tested positive for the virus, this latest case is the first involving a hamster in the care of a pet-owner that had tested positive.

Despite a public outcry against the hamster crackdown, authorities urged pet-owners to continue to hand over their tiny furry pets given burgeoning health risks.

"(The government) strongly advises members of the public again to surrender ... as soon as possible their hamsters purchased in local pet shops on or after December 22, 2021 for humane dispatch," the government said in a statement.

As at Jan. 22, a total of 2,512 animals, including 2,229 hamsters, had been "humanely dispatched" according to a government statement.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam earlier told reporters that she understood "pet owners are unhappy" with the killings, but said the biggest priority was to control the outbreak.

The government described the outcry as "irrational".

Thousands of people have offered to adopt unwanted hamsters.

CONTAINMENT MEASURES

A man with personal protective equipment sits inside a vehicle in front of a temporarily closed pet shop after the government announced to euthanize around 2,000 hamsters in the city after finding evidence for the first time of possible animal-to-human transmission of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hong Kong, China, January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Some scientists and veterinary authorities have said there is no evidence that animals play a major role in human contagion with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, officials have warned that COVID-19 infections could be growing exponentially in the congested residential area of Kwai Chung on the Kowloon peninsula, as a second building in the district with 2,000 residents was locked down on Saturday for five days.

More than 35,000 residents in over a dozen buildings in the area had to undergo compulsory COVID-19 tests, with Lam and other senior officials visiting the area on Sunday.

Sophia Chan, Hong Kong's Health Secretary, told reporters on Sunday that the city's strategy of containment would continue.

Some 140 confirmed cases were reported on Sunday, the highest daily number in the financial hub since July 25, 2020.

Lam urged people to avoid gatherings ahead of next week's Lunar New Year holidays to try to contain the highly infectious Omicron variant.

The situation is testing Hong Kong's "zero COVID-19" strategy focused on eliminating the disease, with schools and gyms already shut, restaurants closing at 6 p.m. (1000 GMT) and air travel with many major hubs severed or severely disrupted.

Some companies have begun to enact contingency measures.

UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) said in a note to its Hong Kong staff reviewed by Reuters that it had "decided to move to work-from-home operations for all except a minimum number of staff who have essential tasks to be completed in the office" given the Omicorn outbreak.

A UBS spokesman declined to comment on the memo.

Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu, Sumeet Chatterjee and Jessie Pang; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Reuters

Hong Kong health authorities warn of worsening COVID outbreak

HONG KONG, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health officials warned on Saturday of a significantly worsening COVID-19 outbreak in the Asian financial hub as suspected infection numbers rose in a congested residential area. Health officials said some 26 confirmed cases and more than 100 cases classed as preliminary positive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Hong Kong to cull 2,000 animals as some test COVID-positive

HONG KONG — Hong Kong authorities said Tuesday that they will cull some 2,000 small animals, including hamsters after several of the rodents tested positive for the virus at a pet store where an infected employee was working. The city will also stop the sale and import of small...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Reuters

Hong Kong to cull 2,000 hamsters after COVID-19 outbreak

HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong warned people not to kiss pets and ordered a mass cull of hamsters on Tuesday, to the outrage of animal-lovers, after 11 of the rodents tested positive for COVID-19. A recent coronavirus cluster in humans traced to a pet shop worker prompted checks on hundreds of animals in the Chinese-ruled territory, with 11 hamsters found infected, officials said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Carrie Lam
Washington Post

Hong Kong hamster massacre: Residents resist ‘zero covid’ city’s pet project

HONG KONG — When they came for the hamsters, it proved to be the last straw for long-suffering residents of Hong Kong. The city has endured, and largely complied with, extreme and often baffling pandemic rules. Schools and gyms are closed, and restaurants must shut at 6 p.m. Air travel from most major hubs has been severed. Playgrounds are sealed off with tape.
PETS
Reuters

Hong Kong government offers hamster reparations in COVID fight

HONG KONG, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government said on Friday it would compensate pet shops trading in hamsters after ordering a cull on the rodents last week over fears they were spreading COVID-19. The city’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said it would offer a one-off payment of up to HK$30,000 (US$3,850) to shops affected by the culling of all hamsters on sale and tracing of people who had recently purchased them. They also banned imports.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Omicron sub-lineage has apparent transmission advantage - UKHSA

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron coronavirus variant appears to have a substantial growth advantage over the currently predominant BA.1 strain, Britain’s UK Health Security Agency said on Friday. UKHSA said that there was an increased growth rate of BA.2 compared with BA.1 in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Omicron infections have peaked nationally in Canada - official

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Multiple indicators suggest that infections of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have peaked nationally in Canada, the country's chief public health officer Theresa Tam said Friday. The seven day average case count was down 28% as of Wednesday, compared to the previous week, Tam told reporters...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPMI

Stealth Omicron variant raising concerns, already in the U.S.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Omicron is raising COVID-19 alarm bells once again with a new sub-variant emerging. The new variant is being called Stealth Omicron and doctors are concerned. Right now hundreds of cases are being reported in multiple countries and that number is expected to climb. Stealth...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘may be what lifts us out of the pandemic’, says Denmark health official

The Omicron variant may spell the end of the coronavirus pandemic, one of Denmark's top public health officials has claimed.Tyra Grove Krause, a leading official at the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) - the Danish equivalent of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said we may be experiencing the last wave of the pandemic as mass Omicron infections could provide a good level of herd immunity. She said Covid will continue to have a hold over people's lives for the next two months but infections would then start to subside.Asked how long the virus will have a decisive influence on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

China steps up checks after coronavirus fruit findings

China has tightened import rules after finding the virus that causes COVID-19 on packaging of fruit from Vietnam and Thailand. At least nine Chinese cities have recorded positive coronavirus tests in relation to dragon fruit from Vietnam and longan fruit from Thailand, according to media reports. China had already stopped...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

World breaks daily COVID case record

The world registered a record-high average of more than three million coronavirus cases a day between January 13 and 19, fuelled by the Omicron variant, an AFP tally showed Thursday. The figure has increased more than five-fold since the highly transmissible strain was detected in South Africa and Botswana in...
WORLD
iheart.com

Australia Records Deadliest Day Of Pandemic With Surprising Death Toll

Australia reported its deadliest day of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with 80 single-day deaths related to the coronavirus reported on Friday (January 21), ABC News reports. The country's previous record was 78 deaths set three days prior on Tuesday (January 18) and has reported a total of just under 3,000 COVID related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China shrugs off IMF warnings on zero-tolerance Covid approach

Beijing shrugged off IMF warnings about the economic impact of its aggressive anti-Covid policy, saying on Wednesday that China has achieved "significant results" and is a key driver of global growth. It might be time for Beijing to "recalibrate" its stance in order to ease pressure on global supply chains and economic growth, the fund's newly-installed first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath told AFP. But Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the country's "status as an important engine of global economic growth has not changed," adding that Beijing has achieved "significant results" in its economic rebound and boosting global economic recovery.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Russia's COVID deaths pass 700,000

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russia's COVID-19 deaths passed the 700,000 mark on Friday, Reuters calculations based on new data from the Rosstat state statistics service showed. Rosstat said on Friday that 54,630 people died from COVID or related causes in December, after monthly coronavirus deaths hit a record high of nearly 90,000 in November and made Russia a country with the second highest number of deaths in the world after the United States. read more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
