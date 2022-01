The internet allows us to check the surf, the news, traffic on the road, what our friends have been up to – all before getting out of bed. While this has made several aspects of life easier, it can also come at a cost. The last decade has seen a growing number of Facebook groups and pages dedicated to revealing the locations of police traffic operations. These Facebook communities rely on users to alert the group or page when they drive past a random breath testing or roadside drug testing operation, as well as speed and mobile phone cameras. Our...

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO