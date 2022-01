Great Smoky Mountains National Park received emergency assistance from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and the Tennessee Army National Guard (TANG) to rescue a stranded hiker on Tuesday, January 18. At approximately 8:20 a.m., the park’s Emergency Communications Center received notification that Andrew Burtzloff, a 28-year-old male hiker from San Diego, CA, had become disoriented and lost while hiking along the Appalachian Trail due to heavy snow. TANG emergency responders from the Army Aviation Support Facility #2 TF MEDEVAC conducted a complex rescue operation by evacuating the injured hiker from his off-trail location and transporting him to the University of Tennessee Medical Center (UTMC) for treatment.

