Videogame names lead Communications weekly gainers amid M&A rush

Today, we put an electric vehicle concern called QuantumScape in the spotlight for the first time. There is nothing more deceptive than an obvious fact." - Arthur Conan Doyle. Today, we take our first look at QuantumScape Corporation (QS). Like most electric vehicle or EV plays, the stock has been crushed recently as so many sectors of the market have gone into bear territory in recent months. The stock is now selling far below analyst firm price targets, even ones that have Hold ratings on the equity. A buying opportunity? We try to answer that question in the analysis below.

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO