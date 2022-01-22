ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Videogame names lead Communications weekly gainers amid M&A rush

By Jason Aycock
Seekingalpha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA newsy week for the Communications Services sector told the story of its weekly movers: the (few) gainers and the (many, many more) decliners. The XLC Select Sector SPDR fund wrapped up the week down 2.9% as the stock market at large saw some lowlights in the past several...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq leads S&P 500, Dow Jones at the close as tech gains traction

Stocks closed at new session highs in another day of big swings, with the tech sector buoyed by Apple. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +3.1% performed the best among the major averages. The S&P 500 (SP500) +2.4% roared back at the close and the Dow (DJI) +1.7% was up as well, getting hit by a post-earnings price drop in Caterpillar. For the week, the Dow Jones jumped +1.3%, the Nasdaq broke even and S&P rose +0.7%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Corning upgraded by Susquehanna as earnings estimates look conservative

Corning (NYSE:GLW) is getting some positive commentary from Wall Street, as Susquehanna upgraded the stock and raised its price target, noting that earnings estimates are conservative and display volumes are likely to start rising in the back half of 2022. Analyst Mehdi Hosseini raised his rating to positive from neutral...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Financials re-rated to Neutral by Goldman after outperformance

Financial stocks weaken in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs turns Neutral on the sector after it outperformed the S&P 500 since the firm upgraded the sector to Overweight in November 2021 and on the prospect of slower economic activity. Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) slips 0.3% in premarket. Of...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Chewy is tipped by RBC Capital to rally 80% on strong top line trends

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is on watch after RBC Capital Markets starts off coverage on the online retailer with an Outperform rating. Analyst Steven Shemesh: "CHWY shares underperformed the market by 61% in 2021 driven primarily by the optics of slowing revenue growth and supply-chain disruption. While some share weakness was warranted, we believe the sell-off was overdone and the risk-to-reward now skews positive. Simplifying our thesis -- we are bullish on CHWY's LT top-line prospects and have conviction that supply-chain-related margin pressures are beginning to abate. Our conviction is being driven by conversations with industry, proprietary survey work, and a labor analysis conducted in partnership with the RBC Elements data science team."
STOCKS
#M A#Gainer#Communications Services#Activision Blizzard#Atvi#Ttwo#Electronic Arts#Baidu#Nflx#Yndx
Seekingalpha.com

Apple Earnings Blowout: Cupertino Company Is On Fire

To summarize Apple's fiscal Q1, the company delivered results that were pristine and strong across the board, despite supply chain issues. On January 27, Apple (AAPL) put to rest a few concerns that may have been lingering in investors' minds. Against the odds, given the supply chain constraints, the tech company delivered remarkable results on the back of high demand for the iPhone 13 and strength in the once-mature PC segment.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: AAPL, V rise on earnings; HOOD, CVX, CAT slide

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) headlined the action in pre-market trading on Friday, after the iPhone maker rallied following the release of a strong quarterly earnings report. Visa (NYSE:V) also got a pre-market boost on its quarterly update. The release of financial figures had the opposite impact on Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Bill Nygren Market Commentary - 4Q21

We are value investors. In constructing portfolios for our clients, we seek out companies that we believe are trading in the market at significant discounts to their underlying value. These businesses must offer significant profit potential and be run by managers who think and act as owners. I recently participated...
SMALL BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

A First Take On QuantumScape

Today, we put an electric vehicle concern called QuantumScape in the spotlight for the first time. There is nothing more deceptive than an obvious fact." - Arthur Conan Doyle. Today, we take our first look at QuantumScape Corporation (QS). Like most electric vehicle or EV plays, the stock has been crushed recently as so many sectors of the market have gone into bear territory in recent months. The stock is now selling far below analyst firm price targets, even ones that have Hold ratings on the equity. A buying opportunity? We try to answer that question in the analysis below.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

STMicroelectronics rises as Baird upgrades to outperform on market share gains

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares were higher on Friday after Baird upgraded the stock to outperform, citing market share gains in both analog and microcontroller units. Analyst Tristan Gerra raised his rating and price target to $62, up from $50, noting that the Jean-Marc Chery-led company is likely to raise prices this year and demand continues to be strong, aided by content increases in devices.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Sea Limited stock dips after Goldman removes from Conviction List

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) stock drops 4.3% after Goldman Sachs analyst Miang Chuen Koh removes the stock from Goldman's Conviction List as the market shift toward lower risk assets with positive free cash flow and that are resilient in a post-COVID-19 environment. The analyst made the change to adjust for consumer...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Bitcoin, ether hold onto slight gains as global crypto market cap ticks higher

The global cryptocurrency market takes a breather intra-day as bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) edge higher, and appeared to have bottomed on Monday. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) troughed at $32.8K on Monday following a steep sell-off that occurred in the wake of Russia's proposal to ban digital assets, in addition to the Securities and Exchange Commission's rejection on SkyBridge Capital's Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. Ether (ETH-USD) also confirmed support at $2.1K on the same day.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Robinhood Markets stock bounces up after dropping to all-time low

Robinhood Markets (HOOD +4.4%) stock erased a 14% drop, triggered by worse-than-expected Q4 results and disappointing guidance for Q1, as investors stepped up to buy the dip. After the fintech reported earnings after the market closed on Thursday, the stock dove in after-hours, premarket, then early Friday trading before turning around from an all-time low of $9.97. Even at the recent price at ~$12, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is still ~68% lower than its $38 IPO price.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance

The S&P 500 closed out the trading week on a positive note through all of the volatility that took place. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished the week in the green, +0.9%, and is -7.5% YTD. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Why is Visa stock rising today? Fiscal Q1 earnings beat, strong guidance

Visa (NYSE:V) stock surged 10% in late Friday trading after the payments card network company turned in better-than-expected Q1 earnings after the close on Thursday and issued strong guidance for the rest of this year into 2023. Evercore ISI analyst David Togut lifts his price target on Visa (V) stock...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Zions declares $0.38 dividend and authorized $50M buyback for Q1 2022

Zions (NASDAQ:ZION) declares $0.38/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Feb. 24; for shareholders of record Feb. 17; ex-div Feb. 16. Board of directors authorized a share repurchase for Q1 2022 of up to $50M. See ZION Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

KDDI Corporation (KDDYI) Q3 2022 Results - Earning Call Transcript

KDDI Corporation (OTCPK:KDDIY) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2022 3:30 AM ET. Ikuko Hongou – General Manager, Investor Relations. Takashi Shoji – Executive Director, Personal Business and Global Consumer Business Sector. Shinichi Muramoto – Executive Director, Corporate Sector. Keiichi Mori – Executive Director, Solution Business...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Is American Airlines a buy after Omicron sent the stock to a new low?

Dragged down by the sudden spread of the Omicron variant, American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) has stumbled since mid-November, bringing the stock to a new 52-week low. The renewed headwinds the company hit in late 2021 caused the airline to notch losses in yet another quarter, as the COVID outbreak continues to weigh on its results. Can the stock recover its footing once the pandemic finally passes and provide a boon for investors?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

New Preferred Stock IPOs, January 2022

As January 2022 comes to a close, we look back at the new preferred stocks and ETDs introduced during the month, offering annual yields ranging from 4.1% to 5.375%. Prolific preferred issuer Public Storage (PSA) priced its latest offering, of $250 million worth of new Series S cumulative preferred stock, offering a fixed dividend rate of 4.1% - a hair above the 4% rate at which the Series R shares priced back in November. Public Storage now has 14 series of outstanding preferred shares, according to the Preferred Stock List database (part of the CDx3 Notification Service paid subscription); the next callable series will be the 5.15% F shares which become callable in June of this year. The new S series will trade temporarily on the OTC under the symbol PASDV, before moving to permanent symbol PSA-S on the New York Stock Exchange.
STOCKS

