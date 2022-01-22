Videogame names lead Communications weekly gainers amid M&A rush

As January 2022 comes to a close, we look back at the new preferred stocks and ETDs introduced during the month, offering annual yields ranging from 4.1% to 5.375%. Prolific preferred issuer Public Storage (PSA) priced its latest offering, of $250 million worth of new Series S cumulative preferred stock, offering a fixed dividend rate of 4.1% - a hair above the 4% rate at which the Series R shares priced back in November. Public Storage now has 14 series of outstanding preferred shares, according to the Preferred Stock List database (part of the CDx3 Notification Service paid subscription); the next callable series will be the 5.15% F shares which become callable in June of this year. The new S series will trade temporarily on the OTC under the symbol PASDV, before moving to permanent symbol PSA-S on the New York Stock Exchange.
