ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Powerful sensors on planes detect crop nitrogen with high accuracy

agrinews-pubs.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleURBANA, Ill. — Synthetic nitrogen fertilizers transformed agriculture as we know it during the Green Revolution, catapulting crop yields and food security to new heights. Yet, despite improvements in crop nitrogen use efficiency, fears of underperformance spur fertilizer overapplication to this day. Excess nitrogen then ends up in waterways, including groundwater,...

www.agrinews-pubs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Diamond quantum sensor detects 'magnetic flow' excited by heat

In recent times, sustainable development has been the overarching guiding principle of research concerning environmental issues, energy crises, and information and communication technology. In this regard, spintronic devices have emerged as promising candidates for surpassing conventional technology, which has run into the problem of excess waste heat generation in miniaturized devices. The electron "spin" responsible for the electric and magnetic property of a material are being used to develop next generation energy-efficient and miniature spintronic devices. At the heart of this new technology are "magnons," quanta of spin excitation waves, and their detection is key to further progress in this field. Recently, within the field of spintronics, devices based on the interaction between spin and heat flow have emerged as a potential candidate for new thermoelectric devices (devices which convert heat to electricity).
ENGINEERING
Agriculture Online

Fertigation technology quantifies nitrogen status in crops

Sentinel Fertigation, a technology company that has developed a platform to quantify nitrogen status in crops, has announced a strategic partnership with Agri-Inject, a crop protection and fertigation products company. “Sentinel Fertigation's ultimate goal is to lower the annual fertilizer cost for farmers and increase their bottom line,” Sentinel Fertigation...
AGRICULTURE
modernfarmer.com

Planes Equipped With Precise Sensors Can Measure Fertilizer Levels by Flying Over Farms

Fertilizer overuse is one of the many large problems facing modern agriculture. Crops, especially monocrop operations of corn and wheat, need lots of fertilizer, but it’s very difficult to precisely fertilize just the right amount. That prompts the widespread overuse of fertilizer, which then runs off into waterways, contributing to the release of copious amounts of greenhouse gases.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
The Press

Crocus Technology Offers Free Webinar on Sensors and Power Factor Correction (PFC) Designs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocus Technology Inc., the leading supplier of disruptive Tunnel Magneto-Resistance XtremeSense® sensors, is offering a free webinar on January 25, 2022. The educational 30-minute session is for design engineers involved in power supply design. Crocus recommends engineers consider how new power factor correction (PFC) architectures impact the current sensor. The curriculum is directed specifically to power supply design engineers at all levels, from vice president down to entry level.
ENGINEERING
KPVI Newschannel 6

Research pursues more nitrogen-efficient crops

Reducing the amount of nitrogen that crops need to reach their maximum yield potential is the aim of researchers in Nebraska and Alabama. Recent price increases for nitrogen fertilizer underscore the need for new crop varieties that can produce more grain from less fertilizer. “Increasing efficiency is one of the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Hyperspectral sensors offer real-time understanding of crop nitrogen status

Farmers across the country utilize nitrogen fertilizers to increase crop yield. As input costs and pollution concerns rise, farmers are looking for ways to pinpoint the perfect application amount. In a recently published study, a research team at the University of Illinois used hyperspectral sensors on planes to understand the...
AGRICULTURE
agrinews-pubs.com

Resolute scientific work could eliminate wheat disease within 40 years

URBANA, Ill. — Wheat and barley growers know the devastating effects of Fusarium head blight, or scab. The widespread fungal disease contaminates grain with toxins that cause illness in livestock and humans and can render worthless an entire harvest. As Fusarium epidemics began to worsen across the eastern United...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheng Wang
The Independent

Battery breakthrough achieves energy density necessary for electric planes

Researchers have achieved a world-leading energy density with a next-generation battery design, paving the way for long-distance electric planes.The lithium-air battery, developed at the Japanese National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), had an energy density of over 500Wh/kg. By comparison, lithium-ion batteries found in Tesla vehicles have an energy density of 260Wh/kg.The new battery can also be charged and discharged at normal operating temperatures, making them practical for use in a technologies ranging from drones, to household appliances.According to the researchers, the battery “shows the highest energy densities and best life cycle performance ever achieved” and marks a major step...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cgiar.org

Influence of residue type and method of placement on dynamics of decomposition and nitrogen release in maize-wheat-mungbean cropping on permanent raised beds: a litterbag study

Decomposition influences carbon and nutrient cycling from crop residues. The nylon-mesh-bag technique was implied to study the decomposition and N-release dynamics from different crop residues under field conditions. The four types of residues were: maize (lower than 50% below the cob), wheat (lower than 25% of wheat stubbles), a whole mung bean residue, and a mixture of wheat + mung bean residue (1:1 ratio) put on the soil surface and in below the sub-surface. Decomposition and N release from both at-surface- and below-surface-placed residues were accurately described by a single-pool first-order exponential decay function as a function of thermal time (based on the accumulative daily mean temperature). The simple first-order exponential model met the criteria of goodness of fit. Throughout the decomposition cycle (one thermal year), the rate of decomposition as measured by a decrease in residue mass and the release of total N were statistically higher from the sub-surface compared to the surface-placed residue, irrespective of the residue type. At the end of the 150-day decomposition cycle, the release of total N was highest in mung bean (32.0 kg N ha−1), followed by maize (31.5 kg N ha−1) > wheat + mung bean (16.1 kg N ha−1), and the minimum (6.54 kg N ha−1) in wheat residue. Crop residues with a wider C/N ratio such as maize and wheat, when applied on the soil surface in conservation agriculture, caused the decomposition to occur at slower rates, thereby providing long-term beneficial effects on the soil thermal regime, soil moisture conservation, and C sequestration in North-West India.
AGRICULTURE
agrinews-pubs.com

On target: Precision Planting enters sprayer market

TREMONT, Ill. — A company that has focused on planting technologies for nearly 30 years announced Jan. 17 its first move into adding sprayer technology. “Today is a big day in the history of Precision Planting as we announce the expansion of our product line into the retrofit sprayer technology market,” said Justin McMenamy, Precision Planting director of product.
TREMONT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crop Yield#Nitrogen Fertilizer#Precision Agriculture
agrinews-pubs.com

Factors to consider when changing rotation plans

PEOTONE, Ill. — With the high price of fertilizer input costs, some farmers are asking if they should switch from corn to soybeans to cut expenses. Matt Clover, Pioneer agronomy manager, who has a background in soil fertility and plant nutrition and spent over 20 years researching corn and soybean nutritional needs, said there are a few factors to consider before making any switch.
PEOTONE, IL
Nature.com

Research on a high-sensitivity asymmetric metamaterial structure and its application as microwave sensor

In this paper, an Asymmetric Electric Split-Ring Resonator (AESRR) metamaterial structure is proposed to explore the interaction between metamaterials and electromagnetic waves with the influence of Fano resonance on electromagnetic properties. With the symmetry of basic electric Split-Ring Resonator (eSRR) being broken, a new Fano resonant peak appears at around 11.575Â GHz and this peak is very sensitive to the dielectric environment. Based on the proposed high sensitivity of AESRR, a microwave sensor based on a 13"‰Ã—"‰13 arrays of AESRR was designed and verified using printed circuit board (PCB) technology. T-shape channel was integrated to the sensor by grooving in the FR-4 substrate which improved the integration and provided the feasibility of liquids detection. Seven organic liquids and four dielectric substrates are measured by this sensor. The measured results show the transmission frequency shifts from 11.575 to 11.150Â GHz as the liquid samples permittivity changes from 1 to 7 and the transmission frequency shifts from 11.575 to 8.260Â GHz as the solid substrates permittivity changes from 1 to 9. The results have proven the improved sensitivity and the larger frequency shift âˆ†f on material under test (MUTs) compared with the conventional reported sensor. The relative permittivity of liquid samples and solid samples can be obtained by establishing approximate models in CST, respectively. Two transcendental equations derived from measured results are proposed to predict the relative permittivity of liquid samples and solids samples. The accuracy and reliability of measured results and predicted results are numerically verified by comparing them with literature values. Thus, the proposed sensor has many advantages, such as low-cost, high-sensitivity, high-robustness, and extensive detecting range, which provided a great potential to be implemented in a lab-on-a-chip sensor system in the future.
CHEMISTRY
powerofpositivity.com

New AI Can Detect Anxiety Symptoms With 90% Accuracy

Researchers now understand how to use AI to detect anxiety symptoms with over 90% accuracy. They added that artificial intelligence might help identify and treat other mental health conditions in the future. Researchers utilized a deep learning tool called Human Activity Recognition (HAR) for the study. This broad field of...
MENTAL HEALTH
hackaday.com

Detecting Alpha Particles Using Copper Wire And High Voltage

If you want to measure radioactivity, nothing really beats a Geiger counter: compact, rugged, and reasonably easy to use, they’re by far the most commonly used tool to detect ionizing radiation. However, several other methods have been used in the past, and while they may not be very practical today, recreating them can make for an interesting experiment.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
beckershospitalreview.com

Google develops AI-powered tool for faster disease detection

Google partnered with the University of California Santa Cruz Genomics Institute to create an artificial intelligence-powered method that accelerates genome sequencing data analysis for faster disease detection. The method, called the PEPPER-Margin-DeepVariant, analyzes data for Oxford Nanopore sequencers, one of the fastest commercial sequencing technologies available, according to a Jan....
HEALTH
Idaho State Journal

Sensor helps farmers make real-time decisions to raise profitable crops

Soiltech Wireless, an agriculture technology company headquartered in Rupert, has won two prestigious national awards for its innovative soil sensor. In October, the company won the Plug and Play North Dakota Agtech Startup Competition. Last month, Soiltech won the agriculture category of the Irrigation Association’s 2021 Pitch Competition. “We’re proud to be a local company and to count southern Idaho as our home,” said Ehsan Soltan, founder and chief executive...
RUPERT, ID
Fox News

US scientists who downplayed COVID-19 lab leak origins theory sang a different tune in private, emails show

U.S. scientists who publicly attributed the COVID-19 pandemic to natural origins rather than human engineering were far less confident in private, transcripts and notes from previous meetings show. However, conversations between public officials seem to indicate that some experts may have consciously chosen to suppress evidence that could fuel "conspiracists."
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy