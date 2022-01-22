Powerful sensors on planes detect crop nitrogen with high accuracy

In this paper, an Asymmetric Electric Split-Ring Resonator (AESRR) metamaterial structure is proposed to explore the interaction between metamaterials and electromagnetic waves with the influence of Fano resonance on electromagnetic properties. With the symmetry of basic electric Split-Ring Resonator (eSRR) being broken, a new Fano resonant peak appears at around 11.575Â GHz and this peak is very sensitive to the dielectric environment. Based on the proposed high sensitivity of AESRR, a microwave sensor based on a 13"‰Ã—"‰13 arrays of AESRR was designed and verified using printed circuit board (PCB) technology. T-shape channel was integrated to the sensor by grooving in the FR-4 substrate which improved the integration and provided the feasibility of liquids detection. Seven organic liquids and four dielectric substrates are measured by this sensor. The measured results show the transmission frequency shifts from 11.575 to 11.150Â GHz as the liquid samples permittivity changes from 1 to 7 and the transmission frequency shifts from 11.575 to 8.260Â GHz as the solid substrates permittivity changes from 1 to 9. The results have proven the improved sensitivity and the larger frequency shift âˆ†f on material under test (MUTs) compared with the conventional reported sensor. The relative permittivity of liquid samples and solid samples can be obtained by establishing approximate models in CST, respectively. Two transcendental equations derived from measured results are proposed to predict the relative permittivity of liquid samples and solids samples. The accuracy and reliability of measured results and predicted results are numerically verified by comparing them with literature values. Thus, the proposed sensor has many advantages, such as low-cost, high-sensitivity, high-robustness, and extensive detecting range, which provided a great potential to be implemented in a lab-on-a-chip sensor system in the future.

