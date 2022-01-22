ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan on COVID Alert as Domestic Omicron Cases Spike

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's government ordered a tightening of controls on Saturday after a rare spike in domestic transmission of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, saying it needed to act now to prevent being overwhelmed even though overall numbers remain quite low. After months of no or few community...

