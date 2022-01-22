ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Cougars blitz Tigers to keep rolling

By ScoringLive staff
scoringlive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaiser's Alexus Maae puts up a jump shot in the lane against McKinley in the first half. Maae finished with a game-high 16 points. Michael Lasquero | SL. Visiting Kaiser jumped out to a 19-0 lead and never looked back as it ran past host McKinley, 50-10, in an OIA East...

scoringlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
siuecougars.com

PREVIEW: Cougars, Tigers Face Off Thursday

SIUE Cougars (7-11, 3-4 OVC) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (10-8, 5-2 OVC) Edwardsville, Ill. (First Community Arena) Radio: WSIE 88.7 The Sound (Randy Moehlman) Result: W, 70-60 at Edwardsville, Ill. Last Meeting: Feb. 4, 2021. Result: W, 56-35 at Edwardsville, Ill. Current Series Streak: SIUE W7. OPENING TIP. • Gabby...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
thecountyline.net

Panthers keep close tabs on Tigers

Royall’s De’Yona Jones goes up against Hillsboro’s Violet Morren to start Friday’s conference game. Royall kept a steady first half…. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
HILLSBORO, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
FLORIDA STATE
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Lady Wolverines keep winning streak alive by beating Tigers

Once the snowball starts rolling, there’s no stopping it. The West Geauga Wolverines girls’ basketball team is peaking at the perfect time. The Wolverines winning streak reached eight games after defeating Chagrin Valley Conference rival Chagrin Falls 59-45 last Saturday afternoon at The Wolvarena. “It was a huge...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Santafe New Mexican.com

SFIS rolls to second straight 2-3A win with rout of Lady Tigers

What happened: The Lady Braves seemed to regain their rhythm after almost three weeks off, building a 19-5 lead after a quarter and leading 35-10 at the half of a District 2-3A game Friday in Raton. They also showed great balance, as 11 of 12 player recorded a point in remaining undefeated in district play. After missing 12 of 23 attempts at the free-throw line in Wednesday’s 43-33 win over St. Michael’s, SFIS went 10-for-15 against the Lady Tigers.
SANTA FE, NM
Evening Star

Cougar boys, girls roll over Churubusco

CHURUBUSCO — Yes, Connor Essegian’s ankle is going to be fine. One week after a turned ankle kept him out of most of the second half of Central Noble’s first loss of the season, Essegian was back in game form in the nightcap of a boys/girls basketball doubleheader Friday at Churubusco.
CHURUBUSCO, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blitz#Cougars#Tigers#Scoringlive
Colorado Daily

Keeping momentum rolling the challenge for CU Buffs at UW

EUGENE, Ore. — For the first time this season, the Colorado men’s basketball team has a little capital in its corner. It will go to waste if the Buffaloes fail to build on the momentum through the remainder of their Pacific Northwest business trip, a point head coach Tad Boyle was making to his club even as Tuesday’s late-night celebration still was unfolding.
EUGENE, OR
The Gainesville Sun

High schools: Buchholz prevails in thrilling overtime victory over boys basketball rival Gainesville

Home-court advantage proved to play a major role in this season's edition of the Buchholz-Gainesville boys' basketball rivalry.  After the Hurricanes (14-8) beat the Bobcats (11-12) 56-55 on Jan. 7 in the Purple Palace, the Bobcats defended their territory as they came away with a 57-55 overtime win from Bud Seymour Gymnasium on Friday night. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
northwestgeorgianews.com

Lady Wolves look to keep momentum rolling

On Dec. 9, the Rome girls were off to a 2-3 start to the season and coming off a 57-39 loss in their region opener at Carrollton. They were struggling to find their identity and still figuring out how to play under new head coach Thomas McAboy, who took over the position last summer.
ROME, GA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Wampus Cats keep on rolling, down ICA

POST FALLS — Clark Fork boys basketball kept on chuggin' Friday night. The Wampus Cats took down Immaculate Conception Academy 58-39 to extend their winning streak to 8 games. It was Clark Fork's third game in four days. "The boys looked pretty good," head coach Heath Beason said. "They...
POST FALLS, ID
Portsmouth Daily Times

Lady Jeeps keep rolling on

SOUTH WEBSTER — For Division IV Southeast District girls basketball programs, it’s likely a consensus that South Webster isn’t the squad — and senior standout Bri Claxon isn’t the player — you want to have to face right now. Unfortunately for the West Lady...
SOUTH WEBSTER, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Delivers Wild Cleveland Cavaliers Hot Take

This season has been a weird one for the NBA. There are a lot of teams who have been overperforming, and fans are curious if these teams will actually be able to keep the momentum going past the All-Star break. One such squad is the Cleveland Cavaliers who are in third place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 30-19. The team is just a couple of wins away from becoming the best team in the entire conference, which is a huge shock to football fans.
NBA
Chronicle

Acorns Keep Rolling Against Taholah

The Oakville boys basketball team kept its momentum going as they beat Taholah, 93-60, in a dominant win led by Eddie Klatush and Courtney Price. Klatush led the way with 32 points, seven rebounds, six blocks, and eight assists. Price also had a good night as he had a double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds.
OAKVILLE, WA
eaglecountryonline.com

Tiger Turned Cougar: Garrett Yoon Commits to University of Saint Francis

A phenomenal career will continue at the collegiate level. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - One of the top signal callers in Lawrenceburg High School history has made his college decision. Senior Garrett Yoon announced Friday evening via Twitter that he has committed to the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne. Yoon...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy