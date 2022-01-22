ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Winterhawks keep rolling, beat Seattle on Saturday

By Paul Danzer
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlzpl_0dtK3hn800 Tyson Kozak again scores twice and goalie Taylor Gauthier improves to 4-0 with Portland in 5-1 WHL win.

For the second time in as many nights, Tyson Kozak scored two goals, including the game-winner.

And for the 14th time in 16 games, the Portland Winterhawks were victorious.

Saturday's 5-1 win over the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds at Veterans Memorial Coliseum — earned with three third-period goals — pushes Portland ahead of Seattle and into second place in the Western Hockey League's U.S. Division and third in the Western Conference. The Winterhawks are 21-11-3-2 (47 points). The Thunderbirds are 21-10-4-0 (46 points).

Everett leads the conference and division with 56 points through 47 games.

Both of Kozak's goals came on the power play. The go-ahead goal with 5:58 left in the second period came when Kozak deflected a Clay Hanus shot. The insurance goal, with 11:13 left in the third period, came on a close-range one-timer set up by a no-look pass from James Stefan.

The game was still a contest until Cross Hanas converted an empty-net goal with 50 seconds left, and Luke Schelter added a rebound goal with seven seconds remaining for good measure.

Kozak is up to a team-high 19 goals.

Hanas had two assists to go with his goal and Gabe Klassen had a goal and an assist.

Oh, and goalie Taylor Gauthier improved to 4-0 since joining the Winterhawks from Prince George.

Portland outshot Seattle 49-28, but Gauthier came up with some timely saves on in-close Seattle chances when the game was up for grabs.

Portland finished 2 for 6 on the power play, Seattle 0 for 3.

Gabe Klassen got Portland off to a fast start, scoring from behind the goal line by banking the puck in off the pad of Seattle goalie Thomas Milic.

Portland's Dawson Pasternak and Jaydon Dureau, injured moments apart in Friday's win at Tri-City, were not in the lineup on Saturday.

The Winterhawks conclude a three-game weekend at 5 p.m. Sunday with Spokane visiting the VMC.

Portland, OR
