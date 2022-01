The Premier League kicks-off on Thursday February 3, live on Sky Sports, and one man who has entertained crowds all over the world is Lewis. Lewis has appeared in 10 editions of the tournament and was a runner-up in 2011 and although he has not tasted victory in the competition, he has hit two nine-darters, once in Belfast in 2016 and then again in Liverpool in 2017.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO