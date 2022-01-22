ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres Notes: Quinn, Anderson, Third Jersey

By Zach Leach
prohockeyrumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo Sabres rookie Jack Quinn just broke into the NHL lineup but now won’t see the ice for quite some time. The team has announced that Quinn will miss the next four-to-six weeks with an undisclosed lower-body injury. Quinn just made his NHL debut last week and has two points in...

www.prohockeyrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Craig Anderson eyes return to Sabres crease

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Craig Anderson has fought through a "mystery" of an upper-body injury for nearly three months. After suffering the injury on Nov. 2, Anderson hasn't played and has hardly practiced. The 40-year-old says his return to the Sabres crease is coming sooner rather than later. "Generally speaking,...
NHL
WILX-TV

Sabres Need a Goalie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Sabres are potentially down to their sixth option at goalie after Michael Houser was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Houser’s unavailability makes it unclear who will start or even serve as Buffalo’s backup tomorrow, when the team opens a three-game western road swing at Arizona. Season opening starter Craig Anderson and backup Dustin Tokarski are traveling with the team, but have yet to be cleared to play. Buffalo has two other goalies sidelined by injuries, while Aaron Dell is serving the first of a three-game NHL suspension for an illegal body check.
NHL
theScore

MacKinnon ruled out after big collision with Hall

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon won't return to Wednesday's contest against the Boston Bruins after colliding with forward Taylor Hall during the opening period, the team announced. Hall knocked the shaft of MacKinnon's stick with his shoulder as the center tried to exit the zone, hitting him in the face...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevyn Adams
Person
Alexander Mogilny
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Nathan MacKinnon Gets Destroyed By Taylor Hall.

The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche played a very eventful game last night. The Avs came out to a 1-0 lead during the first period and the B's followed that up with 3 straight goals in the second period, however the Avs tired it up in the third and eventually won the game overtime.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Jersey#Red And Black#Quinn Anderson#Ahl#Wgr#90#Sportslogos Net
prohockeyrumors.com

Trade Rumors: Chiarot, Oilers, Coyotes, DeBrusk

While the Marc-Andre Fleury-Washington Capitals connection was the highlight of the most recent “32 Thoughts” column from Sportnset’s Elliotte Friedman, the insider had plenty else to say about the burgeoning trade market. Though just a small note, the inclusion most likely to come to fruition is Friedman’s report that several teams are pursuing Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot. Chiarot’s name has been out there among trade candidate all season and it isn’t going away. As the top impending free agent on the NHL’s worst team, Chiarot is a near lock to be dealt. Friedman reports that the Calgary Flames, Florida Panthers, and St. Louis Blues are among the teams confirmed to have interest in Chiarot, but Friedman also keys in on another possibility: the Toronto Maple Leafs. The rumblings out of Toronto suggest that the Leafs are targeting a defenseman at the trade deadline and they may very well need one to escape the ultra-competitive Atlantic Division. Friedman notes that the club kicked the tires on Chiarot when he was a free agent and could be a top contender to land him this time around.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Taxi Squad Shuffle: 01/26/22

Five games are on the NHL schedule this morning, including a battle between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche, two teams who consider themselves Stanley Cup contenders. The Bruins will have to try and slow down a freight train, though, as the Avalanche have won seven in a row and haven’t lost in regulation in their last 13. As they and others prepare for action, we’ll keep track of the minor league and taxi squad shuffling.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Notes: Stars, Ducks, Golden Knights, Devils

Dallas Stars digital manager Kyle Shohara reports from team practice that defenseman John Klingberg and center Radek Faksa took the ice today after missing time with an upper-body injury and non-COVID-related illness, respectively. Klingberg missed the team’s last game, a 5-1 win against the New Jersey Devils, while Faksa missed that game and the night prior against the Philadelphia Flyers. Both would be huge returns to the Stars lineup, especially Klingberg. With the Swedish defenseman reportedly requesting a trade out of Dallas, every game (and every good play) matters for Dallas to recoup as much value as possible if a trade occurs.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Evander Kane Expected To Sign With Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are expected to sign Evander Kane to a one-year contract, following the conclusion of the NHL’s latest investigation. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the free agent forward will now earn a prorated league minimum salary of $750K, plus a signing bonus of $625K. It will also include a full no-movement clause. Because the deal is being signed partway through the season, Kane’s cap hit will be just over $2.1MM and he will earn a total of $970K.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Edmonton Oilers Place Tyson Barrie On IR, Activate Zach Hyman From Protocol

The Edmonton Oilers announced a flurry of roster moves Thursday night. Left wing Zach Hyman has come off COVID protocol, defenseman Tyson Barrie lands on injured reserve, defenseman William Lagesson comes to the active roster to replace him, and goalie Olivier Rodrigue comes up from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors to the team’s taxi squad.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Michael Houser Placed In COVID Protocol

The Buffalo Sabres may not have a healthy goaltender to dress tomorrow night. Michael Houser has been added to the COVID protocol, the latest in a series of unfortunate events to the organization’s netminders. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Malcolm Subban are dealing with long-term injuries. Aaron Dell is suspended and...
NHL
Princeton Daily Clarion

Quinn

Quinn staying in Dallas, named NFL's top assistant. For the last two weeks, Dan Quinn's name has remained in the news, mostly because he's been interviewing for head coaching jobs across the league.
NFL
prohockeyrumors.com

Central Notes: Brodin, Jets, Johnson, Stillman, Husso

The Wild announced (Twitter link) that they activated defenseman Jonas Brodin off injured reserve prior to their game tonight against the Rangers. The 28-year-old has had a bit of trouble staying in the lineup as he had also missed time due to COVID protocol and an upper-body injury before sustaining this lower-body injury three weeks ago. In between all of that, Brodin has put together a strong season, notching 16 points in 29 games while averaging 23:35 per night and blocking nearly two shots per contest. With Brodin’s activation, Minnesota now has its top seven fully healthy.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Aaron Dell To Have Hearing With Department Of Player Safety

The Buffalo Sabres will likely be down another goaltender for the next few days, as Aaron Dell has a hearing scheduled today with the Department of Player Safety. The hearing will be regarding Dell’s interference on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson last night, a play that led to a serious injury.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy