Strength, courage, and valor are no longer the marks of a US soldier. No, now she must have YouTube-perfect makeup and hair voluminous enough for an Herbal Essences commercial.That is exactly that message perhaps the most historically masculine institution in our nation has given to Tech. Sgt. Kristin M. Kingrey of the West Virginia Air National Guard. Despite proudly and honorably serving our nation for 14 years, Sgt. Kingrey alleges the National Guard is discriminating against her because she refuses to conform to what some stodgy officers think a woman can and should be.By all accounts I’ve read, Sgt. Kingrey...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO