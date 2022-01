Qubit Finance took to Twitter last night to beg hackers to return more than $80 million in stolen cryptocurrency this week. On Thursday, the DeFi platform said their protocol was exploited by a hacker who eventually stole 206,809 binance coins from Qubit's QBridge protocol, worth more than $80 million according to PeckShield. An hour after the first message, the company explained that they were tracking the exploiter and monitoring the stolen cryptocurrency.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 HOURS AGO