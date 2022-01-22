ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearts of Oak fall to Karela in Ayinase

By Vincent Ashitey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHearts of Oak SC suffered a painful defeat to Karela United FC on Saturday afternoon in Ayinase in the Ghana Premier League matchday 14 encounter. The visitors succumbed to a late goal as they...

GFA to meet today over Black Stars future

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will meet today, Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Secretariat in Accra. The Executive Council will be meeting to discuss among other things, the Black Stars AFCON 2021 campaign and the way forward for the senior national team. This comes after...
NSA directs GFA to move Ghana-Nigeria World Cup qualifier to another venue

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has informed the GFA of their plans to close down the Cape Coast Stadium to enable exterior and beautification works ahead of this year's Independence day commemoration on March 6. The Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria are scheduled to lock...
GPL preview: Kotoko seek revenge against Great Olympics today

Leaders Asante Kotoko will host Accra Great Olympics on matchday 15 of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports stadium today. The Porcupine Warriors are in an outstanding shape in the League and aim to continue their unbeaten run against the Dade boys in this fixture – after going seven matches without defeat.
Video: Etouga brace sees Kotoko ease past Great Olympics

Asante Kotoko on Friday added Great Olympics to their victims after a Mbella Etouga's brace on matchday 15 of the Ghana Premier League. The Porcupines beat Olympics 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to open a 9-point gap at the top as well as stretch their unbeaten run to eight games.
'Second coming curse strikes Milovan Rajevac' by Vincent Ashitey

On January 26, 2022, the Ghana Football Association officially delivered the news to Milovan Rajevac: his tenure as the Black Stars coach is over — after only four months. Milovan himself knew that his sacking was inevitable after his poor performance at AFCON 2021. Despite the tough talk —...
The Independent

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
Sports
The Independent

Senegal accused of putting result ahead of Sadio Mane’s safety in Afcon clash

Senegal have been accused of “putting results ahead of safety” after Sadio Mane was forced off with a head injury in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 win over Cape Verde.The Liverpool forward received treatment after a collision with goalkeeper Vozinha, who was taken off on a stretcher after being shown a red card, and played on despite appearing to be initially knocked out.But after scoring the opening goal 10 minutes later, the 29-year-old lay down on the pitch holding his head and had to be helped off and eventually substituted.Headway deputy chief executive Luke Griggs said Mane’s team and...
Ayew brothers release statement on Black Stars exit

Spokesperson for the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie has rubbished reports that both Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew have quit the Black Stars after the team’s elimination from AFCON 2021. Reports on Wednesday, January 26, suggested the duo were set to quit playing for the Black Stars after speculations of...
The Independent

Bruno Guimaraes: Lyon deny agreeing deal with Newcastle

Lyon have denied agreeing a deal with Newcastle United over the sale of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.According to reports on Wednesday morning, the Premier League side had agreed a fee for the 24-year-old Brazil international who was set to undergo a medical while away with his national team this week.However, the Ligue 1 side insist there is no agreement in place.They said in a statement on their official website: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.“In this transfer window period, where...
Australian Open: Ashleigh Barty to meet Danielle Collins in Melbourne final

Ashleigh Barty became the first home player to reach the Australian Open women's singles final in 42 years as she beat Madison Keys in straight sets on a jubilant Rod Laver Arena. Wimbledon champion Barty, 25, won 6-1 6-3 against the unseeded American. Now the top seed is one win...
