007 Producers Discuss Whether Idris Elba Could Take on James Bond Role Next

By Samantha Whidden
 5 days ago
Months after Daniel Craig completed his tenure as James Bond, 007 producers discuss the possibility that Idris Elba will take on the iconic spy role. During a recent visit to the Deadline Podcast, James Bond executive producer Barbara Broccoli shared her thoughts about Elba being the star of the long-running franchise....

