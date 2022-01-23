007 Producers Discuss Whether Idris Elba Could Take on James Bond Role Next

Idris Elba is feeling the love from James Bond fans after a report surfaced that he was in the pool of actors considered for the role. The question of who will play 007 next has been at the top of the entire fanbase's mind from the moment Daniel Craig confirmed that he would not be back. But, now, with No Time To Die out in the world, the reality is settling in. Producer Barbara Broccoli told Deadline that the idea was not out of the question this week and social media had a lot to say. Questions of diversity have been at the center of the recasting conversation for years now. Craig himself weighed in recently for good measure. No one knows who MGM or the 007 brain trust will select to be the next James Bond. But, whatever the decision ends up being, there will be a vocal set of fans upset that their personal favorite didn't get a shot.

