Dallas County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Accident On I-30

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A male pedestrian was killed in a fatal car accident on I-30 that happened on the evening of Saturday, January 22.

At about 8:46 p.m., Dallas Sheriff’s Deputies and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to reports of a major accident on westbound I-30 between St. Francis and Jim Miller Rd.

Investigators determined that a pedestrian dressed in dark clothing was crossing from the westbound to eastbound side when he was struck by a Jeep Liberty. The driver of the Jeep stopped in the left lane after striking the man.

A Nissan pickup swerved to the right to avoid the pedestrian laying in the road, but swerved back to the left and struck the Jeep. Neither of the vehicles’ occupants were injured.

A Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said investigators believe the pedestrian may have had a walking disability due to a broken walking cane found near his body. No positive identification has been made yet, but the Medical Examiner’s office is in possession of the body and is working to identify him.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the Jeep.