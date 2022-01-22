Pokemon GO Minun Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny Chance and Bonuses

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has introduced a new kind of Shiny Pokemon card that comes with a unique rules mechanic. Today, The Pokemon Company announced that the next set of Japanese Pokemon cards would contain a new kind of card – Sparkling Pokemon cards. These cards feature powerful Basic Pokemon (AKA, Pokemon cards that can be played from a player's hand immediately) with art depicting the Shiny version of a Pokemon. Sparkling Pokemon cards feature both a unique card texture and a reverse holofoil pattern and have their own rarity tier. Because Sparkling Pokemon cards are powerful compared to other 1-Prize Pokemon cards, players can only have a single Sparkling Pokemon card in their deck at one time. These new cards will appear in the Japanese set "Battle Legion," which will be released in February in Japan.
