This TikTok creator makes the recipes she finds on gravestones

TikTok star and YouTube creator Kris Collins has signed with UTA for worldwide representation. Collins, posting to TikTok and YouTube with the handle @kallmekris, is best known for her comedy videos, where she often takes on different personas to act out skits or reenact interactions she’s had with her mother. She first joined TikTok in April 2020 after leaving her job as a hairdresser due to the pandemic and has since ballooned her following to 4.7 million subscribers on YouTube and 42.3 million followers on TikTok, making her the most-followed TikTok creator from Canada and among the top 20 most-followed creators across the entire platform. Past brand partnerships have included Amazon, Lionsgate and Pantene, and Forbes named the 25-year-old influencer as the fifth highest-earning TikToker, tied with Avani Gregg, with an estimated $4.75 million in earnings during 2021. (Forbes also included Collins in its 2022 30 Under 30 list for the social media category.) With UTA, the creator is seeking to expand her reach across writing, acting, directing and podcasting, among other pursuits. She is represented by Davin Riley at Trival Media, Lena Lees-Heidt at Play Management and attorney Jason Russell at Jacobson, Russell, Saltz, Nassim & De La Torre.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO