The Florida Gators (12-8, 3-5 SEC) are going to be pretty shorthanded to say the least when they take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-9, 3-5 Big-12) in the SEC/ Big-12 Challenge Saturday at 4. Florida has been missing All-SEC forward Colin Castleton for four games and he’s expected to miss again. Center Jason Jitoboh was Castleton’s replacement and went down Wednesday and will miss the rest of the season after eye surgery. The status of forward CJ Felder is murky at best as he works his way back from a non-COVID illness. Head coach Mike White is going to have to be crafty with the lineups in order to come away with a win.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO