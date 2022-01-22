ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Catching up with the author of 'Journal For Jordan,' a memoir turned movie

wrvo.org
 6 days ago

What does it mean to love someone whom you may not have in your life for long? What does it mean to love someone who loves you and the child you share but who also loves something else? And that something else - his soldiers, his job, his country - are...

www.wrvo.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Keke Palmer on How ‘Alice’ Explores Black Freedom Through Its Time Twist

For Keke Palmer, starring in Krystin Ver Linden’s directorial debut Alice was a sobering but empowering opportunity to connect with her ancestors while also reflecting on modern racial justice. It’s a role that speaks directly to her acting roots and that fits squarely into a larger vision for her career, she says, of “how I see resilience in who I am and how to express that visually and artistically, to me that’s really where it aligns.” In the film, which had its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition Section, Palmer plays an enslaved woman in 1800s Georgia...
wpr.org

Author Jami Attenberg reveals the life of her mind in debut memoir

Jami Attenberg is the New York Times best-selling author of six novels and one short-story collection. She's probably best known for her novel, "The Middlesteins." Attenberg has shifted gears with her latest book. It's a memoir called "I Came All This Way to Meet You: Writing Myself Home." The book...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rottentomatoes.com

5 Films That Turned Rappers into Movie Stars

January 17 marks 30 years of being shook by a quartet of Harlem high school teens, made up of Q (Omar Epps), Steel (Jermaine Hopkins), Raheem (Khalil Kain) and, of course, the unforgettable and unhinged Bishop (Tupac Shakur) in the classic hood thriller Juice. The cast was brilliant and convincing as four young Black men forced to navigate police harassment, gangs, and straight-up chaos in order to survive.
MOVIES
wrvo.org

'Afrominimalist' author on why it's best to live with less

And finally today, perhaps like a lot of us, you started the new year with the goal of finally getting yourself organized, maybe decluttering that closet and those kitchen drawers. There's no shortage of books, social media accounts and TV shows to help. But maybe that's got you feeling a little overwhelmed, like you don't know where to start. Or maybe you feel like a lot of the people talking about this aren't really talking to you.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Michel Martin
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
TVOvermind

10 Awesome “My Turn” Moments in Movies

Every so often in the movies, there are moments when the main character is challenged in a way that proves to be daunting and nearly overwhelming as the villain or perhaps another character, or characters, in the movie manage to challenge and/or wound the protagonist in a meaningful way. This action is sometimes quickly followed by what could be called the ‘my turn’ moment, when the protagonist stiffens up just a bit, takes a deep breath, gathers themself, etc., and fires back with an equal if not greater force that puts the other character on their heels. In some instances this becomes the defining moment for the protagonist as they gain the upper hand and remind the other character that they’re not a pushover and have more grit than the character realized and that the fight is far from over. There are many such moments in cinema, but a lot of the time the best ones are those that come after long pauses or harrowing moments in which the antagonist comes to realize that they might have underestimated the protagonist. Here are some of the best ‘my turn’ moments in movies.
MOVIES
Vibe

Madea Makes Surprise Comeback In Netflix’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ Trailer: Watch

When Tyler Perry announced the arrival of his 2019 film, A Madea Family Funeral, he shocked fans when he explained he would be retiring the iconic character. He explained that as he’d gotten older, he wanted to do something different and felt the character had “run out of things to say.” Yet, he didn’t want the finality of killing her off. However, after revealing Madea stepping out of retirement and a slew of social media posts that many wrote off as Perry trolling from earlier this month, it appears Madea is officially back. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Times#Army
The Hollywood Reporter

How Michael K. Williams’ Doc Series ‘Black Market’ Completed Season Two After His Death

One of the producers behind Vice TV’s Black Market With Michael K. Williams is talking about their final conversation with the show’s star and executive producer, and why the series tapped his longtime friends to narrate for season two following the actor’s death at 54. The series’ second season, which premiered on Jan. 10 and explores issues like online scams and illegal cannabis markets, was still filming when the Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country star passed away on Sept. 6 in what was reported on Sept. 24 to be an accidental drug overdose. At the time, principal photography had been completed...
Variety

‘A Madea Homecoming’ Trailer: Tyler Perry’s Iconic Character Makes Netflix Debut

America’s favorite grandmother is back and badder than ever, “braless and lawless.” Netflix dropped the trailer Wednesday for Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Homecoming,” the 12th installment in the iconic franchise. “Black don’t crack… unless you’re using it,” Madea says in the trailer for the film, which will center around her great-grandson’s college graduation, where hidden secrets and family drama threaten to ruin the celebratory reunion. The movie streams on Feb. 25. Perry —  who has been playing Madea since 1999, when he first debuted the character in his play, “I Can Do Bad All by Myself” — was planning to retire his...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Lena Dunham: Critics tear into Girls star’s ‘off-putting’ new film Sharp Stick

Lena Dunham’s new film Sharp Stick has made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival – but the reaction has been somewhat less than impressed.The Girls star’s latest offering focuses on a 26-year-old babysitter (Kristine Froseth) who undergoes a sexual awakening after losing her virginity to her employer.Alongside Froseth, the independent drama also stars Taylour Paige, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jon Bernthal and Dunham herself, who also directed and wrote the script.Early reviews for the film have been damning, however, and the effort currently holds a score of just 37 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes (at...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Iraq
Deadline

‘Don’t Look Up’s Adam McKay On Editor Hank Corwin’s “Bold Leaps” In Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence Satire – Crew Call Podcast

It stands to reason that a filmmaker reared in comedy improv, Adam McKay, would partner up with an editor, Hank Corwin, who is familiar with cutting for directors known for their impromptu style. Corwin was an editor on such movies as The New World, The Tree of Life, and Song to Song, all Terrence Malick-directed titles, a filmmaker who is known to rip up his shot list on a production day to pursue more intriguing visuals, and also discover the movie in the editing room. While McKay does encourage improv on the set of his movies, and indeed a lot of unscripted footage pours into...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy