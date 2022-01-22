ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyers Embarrassing Game Marks 11th Straight Loss, Puts More and More in Question

By Jordan Hall
NBC Philadelphia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbarrassing game marks Flyers' 11th straight loss, puts more and more in question originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. If a second 10-game losing streak wasn't already bad enough, the Flyers' lowliness grew in embarrassment Saturday afternoon. The Flyers put forth an inexcusable type of performance with a mind-boggling...

