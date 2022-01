The UK is drawing near the “light at the end of tunnel” of the pandemic, the WHO special envoy for Covid-19 has said, but cautioned that elsewhere in the world “things are not as promising.”David Nabarro told Sky News: “Even though it’s possible to start imagining that the end of the pandemic is not far away, just everybody be ready for the possibility that there will be more variations and mutations coming along, or that there will be further challenges, other surges of even Omicron coming.Nabarro added that people must remain “respectful of this virus” as “elsewhere in the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO