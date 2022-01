BOISE, Idaho — Boise State has tied a school record with 13 wins in a row and they find themselves alone in first place in the Mountain West with a 7-0 conference record. This team flies around on the defensive end of the floor as they've given up less than 60 points a game and their team defense has kept them in pretty much every game this entire year.

BOISE, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO