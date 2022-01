It has been a long time coming, but Elden Ring is now a little more than a month away from its launch. The latest game from developer FromSoftware has been shown off quite a bit over the course of the past year, with the studio even opting to have a closed beta test at one point in time. And while some players surely feel like they've seen enough of Elden Ring by now, that hasn't prevented FromSoftware from continuing to tease new things in the lead up to release.

