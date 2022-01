When the Mellen Granite Diggers hosted the South Shore Cardinals in a boys basketball game Tuesday night, three all-conference players were expected to have a big impact on the outcome. Mellen guard Tommy Zakovec, a junior, South Shore’s senior guard Koy Nelson — the state’s second-leading scorer at over 33 points per game — and Cardinals junior forward Carter Lulich each came into the game ranking among northern Wisconsin’s top scorers. Zakovec, who finished with 27 points, led all scorers, but it was South Shore that came away with the 66-62 win, as Nelson (24 points), Lulich (14 points), and teammate senior guard Ryan Knaack (11 points) each hit clutch shots and free throws in the final minute to lift the Cardinals. It was a game both coaches felt good about afterward.

