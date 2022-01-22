ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Catching up with the author of 'Journal For Jordan,' a memoir turned movie

By NPR
NPR
 6 days ago

What does it mean to love someone whom you may not have in your life for long? What does it mean to love someone who loves you and the child you share but who also loves something else? And that something else - his soldiers, his job, his country - are...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Keke Palmer on How ‘Alice’ Explores Black Freedom Through Its Time Twist

For Keke Palmer, starring in Krystin Ver Linden’s directorial debut Alice was a sobering but empowering opportunity to connect with her ancestors while also reflecting on modern racial justice. It’s a role that speaks directly to her acting roots and that fits squarely into a larger vision for her career, she says, of “how I see resilience in who I am and how to express that visually and artistically, to me that’s really where it aligns.” In the film, which had its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition Section, Palmer plays an enslaved woman in 1800s Georgia...
MOVIES
guideposts.org

The Remarkable True Story Behind ‘A Journal for Jordan’

When Denzel Washington’s newest film, A Journal for Jordan, hit theaters this Christmas, it captivated audiences with its heartwarming message and compelling story. And perhaps the most remarkable part is that it is based on true events. Dana Canedy is a journalist, author, and publishing executive who wrote the...
MOVIES
wpr.org

Author Jami Attenberg reveals the life of her mind in debut memoir

Jami Attenberg is the New York Times best-selling author of six novels and one short-story collection. She's probably best known for her novel, "The Middlesteins." Attenberg has shifted gears with her latest book. It's a memoir called "I Came All This Way to Meet You: Writing Myself Home." The book...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Michel Martin
NPR

Sundance Film Festival: Suggestions for dramas and documentaries to watch

TURAN: (Laughter) There's rarely a red carpet in Sundance. It's not that kind of a place. INSKEEP: I see. I understand. But you're on your couch, actually. Is that where you're watching when you're at home, by the way? I want to know 'cause you're an important critic. Are you on a couch or some other kind of...
MOVIES
Variety

‘A Madea Homecoming’ Trailer: Tyler Perry’s Iconic Character Makes Netflix Debut

America’s favorite grandmother is back and badder than ever, “braless and lawless.” Netflix dropped the trailer Wednesday for Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Homecoming,” the 12th installment in the iconic franchise. “Black don’t crack… unless you’re using it,” Madea says in the trailer for the film, which will center around her great-grandson’s college graduation, where hidden secrets and family drama threaten to ruin the celebratory reunion. The movie streams on Feb. 25. Perry —  who has been playing Madea since 1999, when he first debuted the character in his play, “I Can Do Bad All by Myself” — was planning to retire his...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Al Roker, Deborah Roberts Hope to Enter Streaming Wars With ‘Personal Librarian’

Al Roker is best known for his facility in explaining the weather. But the “Today” veteran is about to test his footing on new terrain. His production company, Al Roker Entertainment, has optioned “The Personal Librarian,” by authors Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, for what he hopes will become a limited series or film that could find a home, potentially, on a streaming service. The book has personal relevance to Roker. His wife, the ABC News national correspondent, Deborah Roberts, is a fan and played a key role in persuading the authors to work with the production company. Roker and...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Times#Army
The Independent

Lena Dunham: Critics tear into Girls star’s ‘off-putting’ new film Sharp Stick

Lena Dunham’s new film Sharp Stick has made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival – but the reaction has been somewhat less than impressed.The Girls star’s latest offering focuses on a 26-year-old babysitter (Kristine Froseth) who undergoes a sexual awakening after losing her virginity to her employer.Alongside Froseth, the independent drama also stars Taylour Paige, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jon Bernthal and Dunham herself, who also directed and wrote the script.Early reviews for the film have been damning, however, and the effort currently holds a score of just 37 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes (at...
MOVIES
The Tufts Daily

WaPo veteran Carl Bernstein celebrates journalism in new memoir

Carl Bernstein’s newest memoir “Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom” (2022) was released Jan. 11. Bernstein is known for his contributions to investigative journalism, specifically his part in revealing the scandal surrounding Watergate in the 1970s. He reported on this event with journalist Bob Woodward for the Washington Post. Later, the two released their findings in the acclaimed co-authored memoir “All the President’s Men” (1974).
NPR

After 40 games, Amy Schneider's 'Jeopardy!' run has come to an end

We report now on a major upset in "Jeopardy!" Contestant Amy Schneider's 40-game win streak ended last night. It all came down to Final Jeopardy, with this clue. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!") KEN JENNINGS: The only nation in the world whose name in English ends in an H. It's...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Iraq
TVOvermind

10 Awesome “My Turn” Moments in Movies

Every so often in the movies, there are moments when the main character is challenged in a way that proves to be daunting and nearly overwhelming as the villain or perhaps another character, or characters, in the movie manage to challenge and/or wound the protagonist in a meaningful way. This action is sometimes quickly followed by what could be called the ‘my turn’ moment, when the protagonist stiffens up just a bit, takes a deep breath, gathers themself, etc., and fires back with an equal if not greater force that puts the other character on their heels. In some instances this becomes the defining moment for the protagonist as they gain the upper hand and remind the other character that they’re not a pushover and have more grit than the character realized and that the fight is far from over. There are many such moments in cinema, but a lot of the time the best ones are those that come after long pauses or harrowing moments in which the antagonist comes to realize that they might have underestimated the protagonist. Here are some of the best ‘my turn’ moments in movies.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Don’t Look Up’s Adam McKay On Editor Hank Corwin’s “Bold Leaps” In Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence Satire – Crew Call Podcast

It stands to reason that a filmmaker reared in comedy improv, Adam McKay, would partner up with an editor, Hank Corwin, who is familiar with cutting for directors known for their impromptu style. Corwin was an editor on such movies as The New World, The Tree of Life, and Song to Song, all Terrence Malick-directed titles, a filmmaker who is known to rip up his shot list on a production day to pursue more intriguing visuals, and also discover the movie in the editing room. While McKay does encourage improv on the set of his movies, and indeed a lot of unscripted footage pours into...
MOVIES
BET

Michael Ealy Shares Thoughts On Critical Race Theory Debate: ‘White Kids Are Being Taught They Are Superior’

Critical race theory has been a political and cultural discussion that has impacted elections and caused heated debates on cable news. However, for Black parents, as noted by Michael Ealy, the debate over critical race theory impacts children, specifically Black children. The actor opened up about Black history and critical race theory in an interview with SiriusXM.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy