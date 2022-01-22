US Senators hold Jefferson County Town Halls

Connect with Sen. Merkley Wednesday, and connect with Sen. Wyden on Thursday

Both of Oregon's U.S. Senators are holding virtual Town Halls with Jefferson County residents this week.

Here's your opportunity to bring your issues to their attention.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) holds his virtual town hall Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 4:30 p.m.

You can join the conversation on computer, telephone or mobile device.

On a computer, smartphone or tablet:click here to join the Zoom meeting

On the phone:

Dial: 669-254-5252

Meeting ID: 160 272 4973#

Participant ID: #

Passcode: 73860437#

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) holds his virtual town hall Thursday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m.

Go to wyden.senate.gov/town-halls to find the links to connect to the town hall and to submit questions for the senator.

