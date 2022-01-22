Omier carries Arkansas State over Texas State 67-60

Thanks to a huge performance from Jordan Usher and a stifling team defensive effort, Georgia Tech pulled off a huge upset over Florida State by a 75-61 score Wednesday night in Atlanta. Usher stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals to lead the...
First place in the Sun Belt Conference is on the line for at least 48 hours when Appalachian State hosts Arkansas State on Thursday night. Both teams are coming in hot, with the Mountaineers winners of four straight and Arkansas State on a three-game streak. But that’s one of very few similarities between the teams, and in those disparities lies the path to victory.
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Montre Gipson scored 18 points and Tarleton State defeated Lamar 62-57 on Wednesday night. Gipson made 4 of 5 3-point attempts. Freddy Hicks added 15 points and Noah McDavid 11 for the Texans. Lincoln Smith had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals. Brook McClure added 14 points, C.J. Roberts 13 and Kasen Harrison 10 with six assists. Lamar has lost 11 straight.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Savion Flagg had 28 points as Sam Houston narrowly beat California Baptist 73-68. Flagg hit 12 of 15 foul shots. He added eight rebounds. Jaden Ray had 12 points for Sam Houston (13-9, 8-1 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Donte Powers added six rebounds. Tre Armstrong had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Lancers (12-8, 2-5). Daniel Akin added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Ty Rowell had eight assists.
BRISTOL, Va. — Dayton Osborne is taking advantage of his opportunity. The Abingdon junior followed up a double-double in a Friday loss to Gate City with another one on Saturday, tallying 24 points and 15 rebounds in the Falcons’ 67-60 FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase victory over Sullivan East on Saturday at the Bearcat Den.
RUSTON, La. — Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 19 points and 13 rebounds as Louisiana Tech topped Rice 80-63. Cobe Williams added 17 points for the Bulldogs on Thursday night, while Amorie Archibald chipped in 15. Quincy Olivari led the Owls with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
HAMMOND, La. — Isaac Mushila and Trevian Tennyson scored 19 points apiece as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Southeastern Louisiana 86-71. Myles Smith added 14 points for the Islanders on Thursday night, while De’Lazarus Keys and Terrion Murdix each had 12. Jalyn Hinton led the Lions with a career-high 24 points.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Mardrez McBride tied his career high with a season-high 21 points as North Texas topped Southern Miss 63-54. Tyler Stevenson led the Golden Eagles on Thursday night with 17 points and three blocks.
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Kendal Coleman tossed in a career-high 25 points and snagged 13 rebounds to lead Northwestern State past Incarnate Word 79-70. Carvell Teasett and Cedric Garrett scored 14 apiece for the Demons (5-16, 2-5 Southland Conference), who snapped a four-game skid. Charlie Yoder had 25 points for the Cardinals (4-17, 1-6), who have lost four straight.
Off of a four-game losing streak where they only lost by seven points or less each game, the head coach of the Sacramento State men’s basketball team Brandon Laird wanted to see his team be rewarded for their hard work. In a nail-biting 61-60 victory over Idaho State at...
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl has agreed to a contract extension to remain on the Plains. Athletic director Allen Greene announced in a video on social media along with Pearl on Friday night that “we locked him up,” beneath the words “for life.” The 61-year-old Pearl led the top-ranked Tigers to their first Final Four in 2019.
