McPherson, Taylor, Burrow, and Mixon Amped After Bengals Win

247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHear from Evan McPherson, Zac Taylor,...

247sports.com

The Decatur Daily

McPherson's 'called shot' energizes Bengals

CINCINNATI — Evan McPherson stared down the most important kick of his life and drilled it on Saturday, putting the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game for the first time in 33 years. But first, the 22-year-old rookie called his shot. “So he was talking to (backup QB...
NBC4 Columbus

Bengals Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow preview AFC Championship vs Chiefs

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Several members of the Bengals, including quarterback Joe Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor, spoke with the media Wednesday to preview Cincinnati’s AFC Championship game against Kansas City. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in week 17 to secure the AFC North championship on a walk-off 20-yard field goal from Evan […]
Zac Taylor
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
247Sports

Candidates for the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator job

As the Chicago Bears prepare to hire Matt Eberflus, naming him the 18th head coach in franchise history, new general manager Ryan Poles is willing to go back to a defensive minded head coach, one that will shape the identity of the Bears for years to come. For Chicago, hiring a defensive minded head coach in a pass-happy league isn't the issue. In the context of the Bears, the issue is finding a good offensive coordinator and putting together a good offensive staff to allow quarterback Justin Fields to flourish.
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sean Payton

Sean Payton’s decision to step down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints has led to a ton of speculation. Over the past 24 hours alone, there have been plenty of rumors linking him to the Dallas Cowboys. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, former Cowboys...
detroitsportsnation.com

Jacksonville Jaguars decide on new head coach AND general manager

According to a report from Mike Jurecki, the Jacksonville Jaguars have decided on a new head coach AND a new general manager. Jurecki reported just moments ago that the Jaguars are close to hiring Byron Leftwich to be their next head coach and Adrian Wilson to be their next general manager.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith ‘Sickened’ By Broncos’ Coaching Hire

The NFL has long been under fire for its lack of diversity at the head coaching position. And from the looks of this year’s head coaching cycle so far, that won’t be changing anytime soon. On Thursday, multiple reports indicated that Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett, who is...
CBS Sports

Bills' Josh Allen declines invite to 2022 NFL Pro Bowl: 'I want to let my body rest and recover'

Josh Allen is going to pass on participating in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. The 25-year-old was named an alternate after initially losing out to former league MVP Lamar Jackson for the third and final quarterback slot on the AFC roster -- Jackson having missed the back end of the season with injury. Any Buffalo Bills fans hoping to get one last glimpse of their franchise quarterback before their offseason officially begins will have to do without and wait until September when the games count toward the team's win-loss total.
Complex

5 Teams That Could Trade for Aaron Rodgers

The NFC Divisional Round ended with the top-seeded Packers shocked as the 49ers left Lambeau Field victorious. A few hours later, the Packers’ 13-4 regular-season was a distant memory. Attention immediately turned to the future of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 38-year-old Rodgers is likely weeks away from winning...
247Sports

LSU coach Brian Kelly impresses the folks at Isidore Newman

LSU head coach Brian Kelly popped in at New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman on Wednesday, home of the Top247's No. 1 ranked recruit Arch Manning and his 2023 teammate Will Randle. "Brian Kelly is awesome," Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart told 247Sports. The program's 2022 offensive tackle Bo Bordelon...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Mike McCarthy News

Despite rumors about his future with the team, Mike McCarthy will remain the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Jori Epstein of USA TODAY Sports broke the news just moments ago. McCarthy led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record in the regular season, but they ultimately...
Empire Sports Media

Giants’ GM Joe Schoen completely threw Dave Gettleman under the bus for awful offensive line construction

If there are any two factors, the New York Giants desperately need to improve this upcoming season it is their salary cap situation and offensive line. Former general manager Dave Gettleman put both in peril, overspending on free agents to supplement his deficiencies drafting and failing miserably to piece together a competent offensive line for Daniel Jones.
