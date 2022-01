GlaxoSmithKline has said it would keep an open mind about how to exit the Pfizer-partnered consumer health joint venture. But a sale at $68 billion apparently isn't an option. GSK has rejected three offers from Unilever to buy GSK’s consumer health unit, the company said Saturday. The latest offer from the fellow U.K. consumer goods giant, received Dec. 20 for a total value of 50 billion pounds ($68 billion), “fundamentally undervalued” the business and its prospects, GSK said.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO