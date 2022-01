Vinton County and Meigs squared up in some TVC-Ohio action. Vinton came in on six game conference win streak, meanwhile Meigs has won five straight. The Marauders needed this game to stay in the title race. The Vikings were looking to stay in step with the Alexander Spartans atop the conference. It was set up to be a great game.

