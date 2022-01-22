ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Girl, Woman, Other' author Bernardine Evaristo on new memoir about perseverance

Long before she became a literary superstar, winner of the prestigious Booker Prize, writer Bernardine Evaristo was just trying to figure things out, things like where she fit in in her mostly white working class town as one of the eight kids born to her white British mother and her Nigerian...

Bernardine Evaristo with Rumaan Alam

Bernardine Evaristo launches her new memoir Manifesto in conversation with Rumaan Alam. Join Greenlight Bookstore and St. Joseph’s College as we welcome award-winning author Bernardine Evaristo for the launch of her new memoir, Manifesto, and the return of our Brooklyn Voices series. In Evaristo’s nonfiction debut, she offers readers an intimate and inspirational account of her life and career as she rebelled against the mainstream to fight to bring her creative work into the world. In her 40+ years of centering the stories and histories of Black Britons, Evaristo refused to let any barriers stand in her way. In conversation with bestselling author Rumaan Alam, Evaristo will discuss her theory of unstoppability, which helped her chart a path as a young actor and playwright in London, through political awakenings and activism, and ultimately led to her fierce determination to tell stories that were absent in the literary world around her. Don’t miss this evening of celebrating the power of resilience—and the importance of persisting in the work you believe in—with one of the most talented and inspirational writers working today.
Author Jami Attenberg reveals the life of her mind in debut memoir

Jami Attenberg is the New York Times best-selling author of six novels and one short-story collection. She's probably best known for her novel, "The Middlesteins." Attenberg has shifted gears with her latest book. It's a memoir called "I Came All This Way to Meet You: Writing Myself Home." The book...
With ‘Manifesto,’ Bernardine Evaristo reimagines memoir as a manual for creativity, activism and reinvention

In 2019, British writer Bernardine Evaristo made history as the first Black woman to win the Booker Prize for her transcendent eighth novel, “Girl, Woman, Other.” By the time the Booker launched her onto the world stage, the 60-year-old Evaristo had already lived a multitude of lives: She has been a performer, a playwright, a teacher, a novelist, an activist, and one of eight children born to a Black Nigerian father and a white British mother growing up in southeast London. To reflect the variety of her experience, Evaristo’s new memoir, “Manifesto: On Never Giving Up,” examines her life in thematic chapters including Family, Ambition and Activism. It’s partly a memoir, but also a book about the craft of writing, the art of race and gender activism, and the fraught navigation of sex and dating in the late 20th century. Evaristo will appear remotely at a reading with Seattle Arts & Lectures on Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Bernardine Evaristo
Michel Martin
Bernardine Evaristo on the Richness of Older Women’s Stories

The following is excerpted from Bernardine Evaristo’s Manifesto: On Never Giving Up and appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. In 2013 I was commissioned to write a short story for BBC Radio 3 inspired by Under Milk Wood in the centenary year of Dylan Thomas’s birth—a perfect project for me. Instead of a short story, however, I produced a narrative poem about four very different black women in London, one of whom was a transwoman. I called it LondonChoralCelestialJazz and recorded it live at a festival in Wales.
Administrator puts perseverance to the test with new memoir

Assistant Vice Chancellor Ozalle Toms started the new year successfully by publishing a book titled “Letting Perseverance Finish” Jan. 1. The Student Diversity, Engagement and Success leader is very grateful for the experience and the accomplishment of publishing this book. She had her doubts and had to do her research, but Toms successfully published a memoir that she is proud of.
