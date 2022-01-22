'Girl, Woman, Other' author Bernardine Evaristo on new memoir about perseverance

Bernardine Evaristo launches her new memoir Manifesto in conversation with Rumaan Alam. Join Greenlight Bookstore and St. Joseph’s College as we welcome award-winning author Bernardine Evaristo for the launch of her new memoir, Manifesto, and the return of our Brooklyn Voices series. In Evaristo’s nonfiction debut, she offers readers an intimate and inspirational account of her life and career as she rebelled against the mainstream to fight to bring her creative work into the world. In her 40+ years of centering the stories and histories of Black Britons, Evaristo refused to let any barriers stand in her way. In conversation with bestselling author Rumaan Alam, Evaristo will discuss her theory of unstoppability, which helped her chart a path as a young actor and playwright in London, through political awakenings and activism, and ultimately led to her fierce determination to tell stories that were absent in the literary world around her. Don’t miss this evening of celebrating the power of resilience—and the importance of persisting in the work you believe in—with one of the most talented and inspirational writers working today.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO