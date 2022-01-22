ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Hear Khruangbin & Leon Bridges' new love song "Chocolate Hills"

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhruangbin and Leon Bridges know the time and place for a big production, with a wealth of material that crosses genres, honors multi-cultures, generations and sees the latter tapping fellow modern-day R&B savants. Today, on the pairings’ new song “Chocolate Hills,” the artists embrace spacey sensuality, as Bridges’ honeyed tones ooze...

Paste Magazine

PUP Announce New Album, Share “Robot Writes a Love Song” Video

Toronto punk quartet PUP are back with word of their forthcoming fourth album, the theatrically titled THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, coming April 1 on Little Dipper / Rise Records, and described in a press release as “not just the next PUP record, but the *most* PUP record.” Lead single “Robot Writes A Love Song” is out now alongside a music video.
Revolver

Hear Cypress Hill's Dark, Bass-Heavy New Song "Bye Bye"

West Coast hip-hop stalwarts Cypress Hill have announced their 10th album, Back in Black, which was produced by Black Milk and is due March 18th via MNRK (you can pre-order it here). The lead single is buzzing, bass-heavy "Bye Bye," featuring Dizzy Wright. Listen above. "In Cypress Hill tradition, we...
Take A Walk In The Woods With Abigail Lapell’s Intimate New Song “Pines”

Conveying a moment in time, a vision in nature, or a fleeting feeling in a way that others can understand and relate to their own lives is the ultimate recipe for writing timeless, well-loved songs. When Toronto indie-folk artist Abigail Lapell sat down at the piano to write her newly-released tune “Pines,” she checked off each and every one of those boxes. Inspired by a songwriting residency in the Rockies, “Pines” captures the intimacy of walking alone through the woods, spellbound, surrounded by frozen mountain vistas, accented by a contagious melody falling somewhere between the stylings of Neil Young and early Cat Power. “Pines” transcends being a just song about Lapell’s time in the forested mountains—it’s a song sung to them and for them. In a perfectly complementing music video, “Pines” was brought to life visually with hand-drawn graphite animations by Columbian illustrator and director Tatiana Vaca. Today, Big Takeover premiered the song and video calling it “mystical and stunning.” Big Takeover continued their praise for Lapell who stated, “It’s certainly no minor feat when an artist wins English Songwriter of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards, enraptures throngs of concertgoers at Americanafest in Nashville – and converts yet more new fans while traipsing through Europe. But somehow Lapell has managed to do exactly that.” Fans can watch the beautifully orchestrated video for “Pines” today at this link and pre-order or pre-save Lapell’s upcoming album Stolen Time ahead of its April 22nd release right here.
Watch Video for Jack White’s New Song ‘Love Is Selfish’

Jack White has unveiled a new song, "Love Is Selfish," plus an accompanying video. "I've been trying over the years to try and overcome these fears, but nothing I come up with proves I can / And I work real hard to make you understand, " White sings, plucking an acoustic guitar. You can watch the clip below.
Colin Hay Announces New Album, Ringo Starr Plays Drums On Title Track Out Now

Colin Hay is excited to announce that his upcoming album Now And The Evermore will be released on March 18, 2022 via Lazy Eye/Compass Records. Along with the announcement, Hay shared the album’s title track from the album, featuring a guest appearance from Ringo Starr who played drums on the track.
Jack Barksdale has released his new single, "Trances"

Americana singer-songwriter Jack Barksdale has released his new single, "Trances," and is set to release his first full-length studio album, Death of a Hummingbird, on March 4, 2022. The follow-up to his live album, Jack Barksdale: Live From Niles City (2019), and recorded over three August days in 2021 with producer/percussionist Mike Meadows at the invitation-only 3Sirens studio in East Nashville, Hummingbird finds the 14-year-old songwriter and guitar whiz honing his craft and working with other established artists. Under his ubiquitous red knit cap is a mind already insightful enough to describe the new album as “a chronicle of my continuous search for consciousness.”
Crowd Control: Hear Khruangbin’s Laura Lee, Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, More Talk Phish On SiriusXM [Videos]

There’s plenty you can say about Phish fans, but one thing most people can agree on is that they are an opinionated crowd. With nearly forty years worth of live Phish recordings in circulation, fans have plenty to voice their opinions about—favorite shows, venues, songs (and specific versions of songs), and even favorite setbreak refreshments. Part of what makes this band so intriguing is that it’s entirely up for interpretation. Two fans can experience the same show and walk out with completely different opinions.
Blackberry Smoke debuts “Lonesome For A Livin’” music video feat. Jamey Johnson

The official music video for Blackberry Smoke’s song, “Lonesome For A Livin’,” featuring special guest Jamey Johnson, is out now. Watch/share HERE. Reflecting on the song, the band shares, “A few years ago we went in the studio with Jamey Johnson and George Jones and recorded a version of ‘Yesterday’s Wine.’ Shortly after that, Charlie was so moved meeting George he wrote a somewhat autobiographical song for him called ‘Lonesome For A Livin’.’ As much as George loved the song and although he wanted to, he never got the chance to record it as he passed away. Fast forward a few years, we were with Jamey at a show together and Charlie played him this song, we decided that night we should cut it together, for George. Dave Cobb loved the story, so we included it on our last album, You Hear Georgia. We miss ya possum! This one is for George!”
Keb’ Mo’ Releases New Album 'Good To Be' - Watch the Video for “Good To Be (Home Again)”

On Friday, five-time GRAMMY winner Keb’ Mo’ released his new full-length Good To Be via Rounder Records. The album release was accompanied by the official video for the single “Good to Be (Home Again),” which made its broadcast premiere on CMT Music, CMT.com, and ViacomCBS Times Square billboards. The clip was filmed in Mo’s hometown of Compton, California, and features the famed Compton Cowboys. Last week Keb’ Mo’ performed “Good To Be (Home Again)” on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Hear Bryan Adams’ Punchy New Song ‘Never Gonna Rain’

Bryan Adams previewed his upcoming album with a stripped-down new single, “Never Gonna Rain.”. “They say time is a healer / Time will take your brain away,” he sings on the track, powered by booming bass guitar and a punchy melody that recalls his 1983 hit “Cuts Like a Knife." “They say love is a teacher, teach you to get on your knees and pray / I got nothing but time, time on my hands / I got nothing but love for someone who understands.”
Leon Vynehall announces new Fabric mix, shares new song, playing US shows

Leon Vynehall has announced a new Fabric Presents mix, due March 25 via Fabric. It includes exclusive tracks by Skee Mask, Or:la, Gaunt, Avon Blume, and Ehua, as well as Leon's own new track, the seven-and-a-half minute "Sugar Slip (The Lick)." Stream that and check out the full 33-song tracklist below. Leon said in a statement:
Wood Belly Signs to Americana Vibes, Releases Video for "Mexico"

Something downright mystical is happening on Colorado’s Front Range. The very roots of traditional acoustic music seem to sprout from the dirt, shaking their dust into the winds of change, to be breathed in and become the soul of musicians who craft their songs here. Such is the music...
Ellanora DellErba's new album Lost to a Coastline out now

Ellanora DellErba has a new Americana folk/singer songwriter album titled: Lost to a Coastline. Ellanora is on a non-profit label: Global Change Media in AZ that supports a better world. They support musicians, the arts, the wellness of others and they even have an amazing hospice program. I have never seen and or heard anything quite like it before and its impressive.
Tody Castillo Announces New Album ' Old Rodriguez'

Austin-based songwriter Tody Castillo announces a new record entitled Old Rodriguez will be released on April 8 via Strolling Bones Records. Castillo produced the album himself and recorded the songs with Grammy Award-winning engineer Steve Christensen (Steve Earle, Robert Ellis, Khruangbin, Paul McCartney). He’s released a video for the first single, “March for Miles,” a narrative, guitar-lead track inspired by his grandfather’s time as a glider volunteer in the South Pacific during WWII.
Photos: Leon Bridges and the The Royal Philharmonic in Orlando

Despite visiting Tampa Bay on his last two tours, Texas soul songwriter Leon Bridges took a pass this time and instead brought his new album Gold-Diggers Sound to the just-opened—and ridiculously gorgeous—Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center. CL couldn't resist the road trip, and the The Royal Philharmonic made this gig extra buttery.—Ray Roa.
