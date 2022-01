Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner called it "probably the hardest shot I've taken to the head" and he wasn't exaggerating by the look of these photos. Monday night, Lehner took a patented one-timer slapshot from Alexander Ovechkin to the mask. Lehner would have to change out helmets mid-game as the shot really did a number on the one he was wearing. Here's video of the slapper:

