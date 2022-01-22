COULD THE WINTER CLASS BE HEADING DOWN SOUTH?

NASHVILLE, TN — The Vanderbilt Commodores continued the second leg of their current SEC road trip Wednesday seeking a victory at South Carolina. They also hoped to correct problems that have caused them to lose four of their first six SEC games (10-8 overall). Against Tennessee at home Jan. 18 they rallied to trim a 14-point deficit to two, but then key fouls and missed shots led to a 68-60 loss. Saturday they had one of the season’s most dismal performances to date, losing at Florida 61-42. Vanderbilt won’t win many games when their leading scorer and best player Scotty Pippen Jr. has a bad game. Against the Gators he got into foul trouble in the first half and was totally ineffective in the second. He scored only six points, missed nine of 10 shots from the floor, and made only three of six from the foul line.

