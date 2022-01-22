'Girl, Woman, Other' author Bernardine Evaristo on new memoir about perseverance

In 2019, British writer Bernardine Evaristo made history as the first Black woman to win the Booker Prize for her transcendent eighth novel, “Girl, Woman, Other.” By the time the Booker launched her onto the world stage, the 60-year-old Evaristo had already lived a multitude of lives: She has been a performer, a playwright, a teacher, a novelist, an activist, and one of eight children born to a Black Nigerian father and a white British mother growing up in southeast London. To reflect the variety of her experience, Evaristo’s new memoir, “Manifesto: On Never Giving Up,” examines her life in thematic chapters including Family, Ambition and Activism. It’s partly a memoir, but also a book about the craft of writing, the art of race and gender activism, and the fraught navigation of sex and dating in the late 20th century. Evaristo will appear remotely at a reading with Seattle Arts & Lectures on Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
