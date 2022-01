Getting the Monster Hunter Rise Rhenoplos Egg is easy in practice, but actually making it out with egg intact is another matter. You’ll follow the same process as you did for obtaining the Wyvern Egg, but the difference is you’re in the depths of the Sandy Plains this time. Like with the Wyvern Egg, you need to bring it back to the camp’s item box to finish the quest, but the trek to and from is rather more dangerous.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO