McPherson, Taylor, Burrow, and Mixon Amped After Bengals Win

Josh Allen is going to pass on participating in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. The 25-year-old was named an alternate after initially losing out to former league MVP Lamar Jackson for the third and final quarterback slot on the AFC roster -- Jackson having missed the back end of the season with injury. Any Buffalo Bills fans hoping to get one last glimpse of their franchise quarterback before their offseason officially begins will have to do without and wait until September when the games count toward the team's win-loss total.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO