When my skin gets dry, I usually chalk it up to the weather, or not drinking enough water. I always stock up on moisturizing lotion and body creams in the winter, when I tend to be indoors with the heat cranked (which is enough to dry out anyone’s skin), and I try to drink plenty of water whatever the weather. In most cases, dehydration and dry air are the culprits behind parched skin, but sometimes dry and itchy skin is a sign of something more serious: kidney disease.

SKIN CARE ・ 16 DAYS AGO