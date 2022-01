DETROIT — Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic was on the bench when his teammates tried to clean up their mess, only to come up with their worst wreckage of the season. The Detroit Red Wings gave up four goals in the first period Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena, and then gave up another four in the third period, to fall to Original Six rival Chicago Blackhawks, 8-5.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO