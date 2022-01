(Iowa City) Iowa improved to 14-5 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten with a 68-51 win over Penn State on Saturday.

Keegan Murray posted 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 3 blocks. Kris Murray came off the bend to finish with 13 points. Patrick McCaffery and Jordan Bohannon each scored 11. Penn State was held to 17/51 shooting.

The Hawks host #4 Purdue on Thursday.