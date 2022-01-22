'Afrominimalist' author on why it's best to live with less

Long before she became a literary superstar, winner of the prestigious Booker Prize, writer Bernardine Evaristo was just trying to figure things out, things like where she fit in in her mostly white working class town as one of the eight kids born to her white British mother and her Nigerian immigrant father. But as she writes in her new memoir, "Manifesto," even though she wasn't always sure of herself, she always knew she had something to say. "Manifesto" tells the story of that journey to figuring out just what she wanted to say and how to say it. It's a piercingly direct account of the many steps she took and the hurdles she overcame to not only tell her own story, but to celebrate it. It is also, as the title implies, a challenge and an invitation to others to do the same. The full title is "Manifesto: On Never Giving Up."

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO