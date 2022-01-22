ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Afrominimalist' author on why it's best to live with less

And finally today, perhaps like a lot of us, you started the new year with the goal of finally getting yourself organized, maybe decluttering that closet and those kitchen drawers. There's no shortage of books, social media accounts and TV shows to help. But maybe that's got you feeling a little...

ABC Action News

Best Selling Author Kindra Hall

Kindra Hall, Personal Development Expert and author of new book, Choose Your Story Change Your Life: Silence Your Inner Critic and Rewrite Your Life from the Inside Out. Kindra shares strategies for taking the best parts of the OLD you and using stories to CREATE the new you. Because this is a more achievable and realistic approach, it’s much more likely to help you realize your goals and therefore your habits.
weku.org

'Girl, Woman, Other' author Bernardine Evaristo on new memoir about perseverance

Long before she became a literary superstar, winner of the prestigious Booker Prize, writer Bernardine Evaristo was just trying to figure things out, things like where she fit in in her mostly white working class town as one of the eight kids born to her white British mother and her Nigerian immigrant father. But as she writes in her new memoir, "Manifesto," even though she wasn't always sure of herself, she always knew she had something to say. "Manifesto" tells the story of that journey to figuring out just what she wanted to say and how to say it. It's a piercingly direct account of the many steps she took and the hurdles she overcame to not only tell her own story, but to celebrate it. It is also, as the title implies, a challenge and an invitation to others to do the same. The full title is "Manifesto: On Never Giving Up."
publicradiotulsa.org

Doug Tallamy, author of "Nature's Best Hope," to speak soon in Tulsa

We chat with the native-plant expert and award-winning author Doug Tallamy, who's both professor and chair of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware. Tallamy's book, "Bringing Nature Home: How You Can Sustain Wildlife with Native Plants," is widely credited with changing how many gardeners view their individual landscaping and planting choices. His more recent book, "Nature's Best Hope," demonstrates how homeowners can effectively become conservationists by creating wildlife corridors in their own yards. Tallamy will appear at a book-signing/lecture event, in connection with "Nature's Best Hope," one week from today (on Friday the 4th, at 6pm) at Jenks High School; more information on this event is posted here.
Michel Martin
The Atlantic

In the Black South, You’re Always Considered

This is an edition of Imani Perry's newsletter, Unsettled Territory. Sign up here.​​. On Tuesday, my seventh book South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon Line to Understand the Soul of a Nation was released. In my anticipation (and anxiety), I’ve been thinking about the South as both an idea and a region even more intensely than usual. And that’s saying something, because I am fairly obsessed with the region of my birth and have been for most of my life.
IndieWire

John Leguizamo Calls Out Colorism in Hollywood: ‘I Stayed Out of the Sun So I Could Work’

Despite the push for representation onscreen, Hollywood still isn’t addressing all the issues. Following the debate over colorism in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” John Leguizamo spoke about his experience in the film industry. “There’s colorism within Latin culture that we have to fix, but there’s colorism in Hollywood too,” Leguizamo said during Nick Barili’s new series “Seen” in collaboration with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as reported by Deadline. Leguizamo continued, “All the Latinos who’ve made it so far, a lot of them were light-skinned. What happened to all the Afro Latinos and the majority of the indigenous Latinos?...
HuffingtonPost

Joe Rogan’s Hot Take On The Term ‘Black’ Stuns Trevor Noah

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah on Wednesday mocked podcaster Joe Rogan for his hot take on the term “Black.”. Rogan, during a podcast episode this week with controversial professor Jordan Peterson, said that “unless you are talking to someone who is, like, 100% African from the darkest place where they are not wearing any clothes all day and they have developed all of that melanin to protect themselves from the sun, even the term Black is weird.”
Closer Weekly

‘Love It or List It’ Hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin Have a Great Friendship! See Their Best Quotes About Each Other

Love It or List It hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin have established themselves as one of HGTV’s most iconic duos. The first season of the home design show aired in 2008 and was only just the beginning of their friendship. After more than a decade of helping clients find their dream homes, Hilary and David’s bond has withstood the test of time.
Vibe

Madea Makes Surprise Comeback In Netflix’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ Trailer: Watch

When Tyler Perry announced the arrival of his 2019 film, A Madea Family Funeral, he shocked fans when he explained he would be retiring the iconic character. He explained that as he’d gotten older, he wanted to do something different and felt the character had “run out of things to say.” Yet, he didn’t want the finality of killing her off. However, after revealing Madea stepping out of retirement and a slew of social media posts that many wrote off as Perry trolling from earlier this month, it appears Madea is officially back. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Variety

‘A Madea Homecoming’ Trailer: Tyler Perry’s Iconic Character Makes Netflix Debut

America’s favorite grandmother is back and badder than ever, “braless and lawless.” Netflix dropped the trailer Wednesday for Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Homecoming,” the 12th installment in the iconic franchise. “Black don’t crack… unless you’re using it,” Madea says in the trailer for the film, which will center around her great-grandson’s college graduation, where hidden secrets and family drama threaten to ruin the celebratory reunion. The movie streams on Feb. 25. Perry —  who has been playing Madea since 1999, when he first debuted the character in his play, “I Can Do Bad All by Myself” — was planning to retire his...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Keke Palmer on How ‘Alice’ Explores Black Freedom Through Its Time Twist

For Keke Palmer, starring in Krystin Ver Linden’s directorial debut Alice was a sobering but empowering opportunity to connect with her ancestors while also reflecting on modern racial justice. It’s a role that speaks directly to her acting roots and that fits squarely into a larger vision for her career, she says, of “how I see resilience in who I am and how to express that visually and artistically, to me that’s really where it aligns.” In the film, which had its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition Section, Palmer plays an enslaved woman in 1800s Georgia...
The Independent

Peter Dinklage: Donald Trump Jr launches bizarre attack on actor over criticism of ‘backward’ Snow White remake

Donald Trump Jr has attacked Peter Dinklage for criticising Disney’s “f***ing backward” remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.The Game of Thrones star hit out at the reboot in a recent podcast interview, where he slammed Disney for falling back on a story based on damaging stereotypes surrounding dwarfism, calling out double standards in the film industry.“You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing man?” Dinklage saidWhile Disney has responded to the criticism from Dinklage saying they “are consulting...
Variety

Neil Young Removes Music From Spotify in Protest of Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Spotify will remove Neil Young’s music from its platform, per his request, following his objections to Joe Rogan’s statements about the Covid-19 vaccine on his Spotify-hosted show. The music is expected to be removed later Wednesday. A rep for Spotify said in a statement to Variety: “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic. We regret...
