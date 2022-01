Kirby and the Forgotten Land is arriving on the Switch this March, but it turns out Nintendo might have a little bit more planned for the pink puff in the near future. According to a translation by Twitter user Dededaio (as spotted by VGC), the upcoming February 21 issue of Japanese publication Nintendo Dream could possibly reveal a new game. It's apparently unclear if it would be another Kirby title or just a "new game" in general, but considering 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of this adorable mascot - there's a chance it could be Kirby-themed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO