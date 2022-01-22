ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“My First Love” By Avant Feat. KeKe Wyatt Is One Of The Best Duets EVER! | RSMS

We played Avant and Keke Wyatt’s “My...

Chris Shows Love To Trina & Many More Ladies | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Chris loves Trina and today is her birthday!! Happy Birthday to Trina, and here’s Chris at the StarDome giving her a shout out and checking out several ladies during #ComedyKaraokeNight… Get tickets to watch the next show online here: https://www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc.
Billion Dollar Barber Sings “Georgia On My Mind” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Jonathan Lee aka @BillionDollarBarber on Instagram manages Chris, and he also sings really well!! Watch him perform “Georgia On My Mind” by Ray Charles during my Comedy & Karaoke Night at the Stardome. Get tickets to watch it live on Looped here: https://www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com.
Keke Wyatt
Salt N Pepa Classic Covered At Karaoke Night!

I have a #Thanksgiving gift in appreciation for your support!! Just text RICKEY to (833) 796-0246 and I’ll give you a free ticket to watch #KaraokeNight on Looped next week!!!! Here goes Jennifer singing the Salt N Pepa classic “Shoop” this past Monday at the Stardome… Happy Thanksgiving!!
Ms. Jannie Gets Them Digits! | Karaoke Night

JJ Patterson III sang “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine” by Lou Rawls during Karaoke Night at the StarDome, and things went crazy from there!! Ms. Jannie kept giving him panties, he tried to holla at her when he got off stage, and the two of them exchanging phone numbers was freakin’ HILARIOUS!!!! 😂😂😂😂 Watch live online next week!! Tickets: https://www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley.
#Duets#First Love
Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours” Covered At Karaoke Night!

TT sang “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” by Stevie Wonder this week at the Stardome. Tickets are sold out to come #KaraokeNight at the Stardome, but you can get virtual tickets and watch live online via Looped: https://www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram:...
Possible Reasons Why The Weeknd Rocked Bandages At The American Music Awards | RSMS

The Weeknd got people talking for wearing bandages on his face and head during the American Music Awards, so @DABRATTV and @Gary With Da Tea came up with some possible reasons he had them on in this #HotSpot. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy.
Leading The Line Dancers At Karaoke Night!

It’s always lit during #KaraokeNight at the Stardome, but I think I did too much this past Monday when we had a performance of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive!!” 🥵 Virtual tickets here: www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley #RickeySmileyKaraoke. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4.
Shady, Messy & Funny Moments (Week Ending 11/20/20)

In case you missed some of our shady, messy and funny moments from this past week, watch Toine The Don’s run down on Toine 360 😂😂😂😂 And listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays to hear the hilarity live!!. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk.
Awesome Comedic Talent

God please give this talent Norman Freeman a comedy sketch show with Jess Hilarious, Kountry Wayne, Desi Banks and Rita Brent!! These and many other blessings we ask in your name, AMEN!!!!!!. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy.
Memories From Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” | RSMS

Today’s Song That’s Gonna Be In Your Head All Day was “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan!! Listen to me and Da Brat share some memories triggered by this hit from 1995!!. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter:...
Billion Dollar Barber Sings Anthony Hamilton’s “Best Of Me” | Karaoke Night

John Lee manages Chris, cuts hair and sings really well!! Watch him sing “Best Of Me” by Anthony Hamilton during #KaraokeNight at the StarDome in this video. To watch us LIVE this Monday on Looped, go to https://www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4.
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Queen Latifah reacts to Chris Noth being fired from ‘The Equalizer’, Meagan Good breaks her silence on her divorce, and more

Queen Latifah says it is “surreal” that Chris Noth will no longer appear on The Equalizer following sexual assault allegations against him. “It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect,” Latifah told People. “That’s a personal thing that he’s going to have to deal with.” Noth starred as ex-CIA agent William Bishop who was an old friend of Robyn McCall, portrayed by Latifah.
CELEBRITIES

