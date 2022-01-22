“My First Love” By Avant Feat. KeKe Wyatt Is One Of The Best Duets EVER! | RSMS

JJ Patterson III sang “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine” by Lou Rawls during Karaoke Night at the StarDome, and things went crazy from there!! Ms. Jannie kept giving him panties, he tried to holla at her when he got off stage, and the two of them exchanging phone numbers was freakin’ HILARIOUS!!!! 😂😂😂😂 Watch live online next week!! Tickets: https://www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO