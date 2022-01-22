ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Why Jason Aldean Suddenly Started Talking About Politics

By Billy Dukes
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jason Aldean admits he tried to stay away from politics for most of his career, but things shifted in a big way in 2020 and 2021. That shift corresponds with changes at home. The 44-year-old says he's always identified as a conservative, but his politics didn't bubble to the top until...

1043wowcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
995qyk.com

Jason Aldean’s New Song Reflects His R&B Influence

Jason Aldean starts off the new year with the announcement of his next single “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” which is available alongside its new music video. Jason says of the new song, “The cool thing about putting out two parts of this record is having fans hear all the different influences I grew up on. This song hit me right when I heard it and reminded me of those bitter R&B breakup songs that take me back to riding through the backroads of Georgia.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Maren Morris
catcountry96.com

Jason Aldean Releases New Single from Upcoming Album, Georgia

Last year Jason Aldean announced he was releasing a double album called Macon, Georgia…with the first volume arriving in 2021. The 15-track collection of music includes 10 new songs along with 5 live versions of Jason’s hits. One of the new tracks on Macon was Jason’s mega-number-one hit...
MACON, GA
soundslikenashville.com

Jason Aldean Shares Mellow Rocker ‘Trouble With a Heartbreak’ as Single

Jason Aldean is following up his Number One duet with Carrie Underwood with another tribute to broken hearts, releasing “Trouble With a Heartbreak” as his new single. Written by Kurt Allison, Brett Beavers, Tully Kennedy and John Morgan, the track tells a weary story of failing to move on as love fades away, with Aldean’s vocal capturing a sense of frustration and despair. A mellow, hard-rock influenced ballad, the tune is featured on the Georgia portion of his double-length 10th studio album, Macon, Georgia, with Macon available now and Georgia set to arrive in full on April 22.
MUSIC
mymmanews.com

Jason Aldean Announced as Musical Guest for Triad Combat II

Triller Fight Club, ever-changing the sports and music industry, announced today the addition of Country Music Superstar Jason Aldean as the extraordinary musical guest for their highly anticipated Triad Combat II event set for Saturday, February 26, 2022 from the world-renowned Toyota Center in Downtown Houston, TX and streaming live on FITE and TrillerFightClub.com. Aldean will perform a full concert at Triad Combat II including his new hit single, ‘Trouble with a Heartbreak.’
THEATER & DANCE
104.3 WOW Country

Jason Aldean’s Wife, Brittany, Threw a Winter Wonderland Baby Shower for Kane Brown’s Wife, Katelyn [Watch]

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Kodi Jane, and Jason Aldean's wife threw a lavish baby shower for the new arrival. On Dec. 31, fans were stunned to learn that the Browns had welcomed their second daughter just one day prior. The two had kept the pregnancy a secret before sharing the news of Kodi Jane's arrival via social media. The couple's older daughter, Kingsley, is two years old.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling Stone#Anti Biden#Taste Of Country#Navy
insideradio.com

Country Radio Broadcasters Names Jason Aldean Artist Humanitarian For 2022.

Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) will recognize Jason Aldean with its Artist Humanitarian Award during CRS Honors on Wednesday, Feb. 23, the first day of CRS 2022. At that time, Aldean will reveal the Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductees. That group will be honored during a June 30 ceremony at Nashville’s Virgin Hotel.
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Bits And Pieces: Jason Aldean & More!

Jason Aldean has been named Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) 2022 Artist Humanitarian Award recipient. He has contributed to numerous organizations over the course of his career, including Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Hospital, GA’s Children’s Hospital, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, ACM Lifting Lives, Red Cross, and more. In his hometown of Macon, Georgia, Jason has raised over $2 million for Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Hospital, GA’s Children’s Hospital. In his decade-plus of support of the Susan G. Komen chapters across the country, he has raised more than $4.1 million through ticket sales and events. Jason will be recognized with the Artist Humanitarian Award during CRS Honors on Wednesday, February 23rd in Nashville.
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Dan + Shay, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Up For iHeartRadio Music Awards

The nominees for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced yesterday (Thursday, January 27th), and Dan + Shay, Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs are among the nominees. Dan + Shay are nominated for all-genre Best Duo/Group; Jason and Carrie together are included in the all-genre Best Collaboration and Country Song of the Year categories; while Jason and Luke Combs are up for Country Artist of the Year, alongside Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan. The iHeartRadio Music Awards will be held on March 22nd at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and will air live on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iheart.com

Jason Aldean will be HONORED by a prestigious award from Country Radio

Congratulation to JASON ALDEAN on being named the recipient of the COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS 2022 ARTIST HUMANITARIAN AWARD. The award was created in the '90s to recognize Country music artists who have exhibited exceptional humanitarian efforts. Previous recipients have included: LUKE BRYAN, KENNY CHESNEY, BLAKE SHELTON, DIERKS BENTLEY, LADY A, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, RASCAL FLATTS among others.
MUSIC
mmasucka.com

Triller Adds Country Music Star Jason Aldean to Triller Combat II

Country Music Superstar Jason Aldean has been added by Triller Fight Club as the extraordinary musical guest for their highly anticipated Triad Combat II event set for Saturday, February 26, 2022 from the world-renowned Toyota Center in Downtown Houston, TX and streaming live on FITE and TrillerFightClub.com. Aldean will perform a full concert at Triad Combat II including his new hit single, ‘Trouble with a Heartbreak.’
HOUSTON, TX
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Dolly Parton, Avril Lavigne, Jason Aldean and More New Music Musts

Watch: Dolly Parton: Jennifer Aniston's Just Great. Period. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
MUSIC
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Kid Rock releases ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ song bashing Biden, Dr. Fauci

Controversial musician Kid Rock has released a profanity-laced new single that bashes President Biden and Dr. Fauci over vaccine mandates and other policies. The “Redneck Paradise” singer dropped the inflammatory new song Monday, along with two others, to promote his upcoming Bad Reputation tour, which he claims could be his last, Fox News reported.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles awkwardly as caller says she is ‘an embarrassment to the state of Georgia’

Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
ENTERTAINMENT
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy