Marilyn Monroe must have loved Idaho. She chose to film several films here. One of them, 1956's "Bus Stop," was a comedy adaptation of the musical with the same name. It certainly wouldn't be a comedy today because this is a film that doesn't age well. A good portion of the film was filmed in Ketchum, Idaho, near Sun Valley. It was supposed to be Montana in the movie, but Marilyn liked this beautiful location better. They found an old general store called the North Fork Store that they thought would be the perfect setting for both the bus stop that the movie was named for and Grace's Diner.

IDAHO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO