“I was a proud, proud coach, they channeled a great amount of emotion,” said Heather Berry, head coach of the Darby Tigers, following their dramatic win over valley rival Victor, 51-47. Going into Friday’s game the Lady Tigers had struggled in their first game against the Pirates, but it was a different story this weekend. Coach Berry aimed at clarifying expectations and focusing her athletes on what they could control.

VICTOR, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO