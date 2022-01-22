Is Houston a Great Place for Start-ups

Houston is one of the best places to start a business in the country. According to The Kauffman Index of Entrepreneurship, Houston was ranked as the nation's top city for start-ups and entrepreneurial activity for the second year in a row. Houston is a great place for start-ups Houston...
With a population of just over 17,000, the 113-year-old city of Bellaire can be found straddling the southwest portion of Loop 610 in Houston. To Bellaire's east can be found the city of West University Place, founded in 1917 and home to just under 15,000 people. Both cities saw their...
Houston Traders hosts a Meet Up at Pinstripes Houston in Upper Kirby, where traders can network with other traders. The event will be held at Pinstripes’ Second Floor Bar and Bocce Courts and tickets include free food and drink, along with access to the three bocce courts to compete against fellow traders.
ApartmentList, another real estate company, said rent across the board went up by a "record-setting 18%." According to their rental data, while prices fell slightly at the end of 2021, it was a short-lived decrease.
Pathway Family Services announced Timothy McCord will be its new medical director. McCord is a child and adolescent psychiatrist with more than 10 years of experience. Prior to being hired at PFS, McCord worked in a variety of medical facilities, including the University of Kansas Medical Center. He completed part of his fellowship at KVC and provided PRN support for their Kansas City, Kan., programs. He also provided leadership at Marillac's residential program. More recently, he has been providing outpatient psychiatric services for Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center. McCord will oversee a patient caseload of up to 10 adolescent patients. He will also be responsible for developing psychiatric protocols and reviewing and updating policies and procedures. Additionally, he will oversee medication management, as well as medication prescribing management for residents at our PFS locations. McCord received his bachelor of human biology at the University of Kansas and his degree in osteopathic medicine at the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. He went on to complete his fellowship and residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Local leaders are joining forces to announce the new “No Trafficking Zone” law that effects schools. The law requires schools to post warning signs in conspicuous areas around the school regarding increased criminal penalties of persons. Houston ISD is currently in the process of posting the signage with the goal of having them up at all campuses by the end of February.
The Houston Museum of Natural Science recently welcomed the world premiere of the "Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs" exhibition which will run through May in Houston. The exhibition is the largest collection of Ramses II original artifacts from Ancient Egypt to have the approval to be...
Cancun, Q.R. — A new Houston to Cancun flight has been announced. Starting May, Fly Frontier will begin offering the new direct flight from the William P. Hobby Airport. The announcement was made by Cancun mayor Mara Lezama on social media. She posted that “As of May, the airline Fly Frontier will implement a new route between Cancún and Houston Hobby, which will take place three times a week. Let’s not lower the guard, let’s continue to respect health protocols and continue to offer a safe destination to our visitors.”
Each and every year there is a whole new crop of college graduates launched into the 'real world', whether they're ready for it or not. Getting that degree is the first challenge. Finding the right place to put it to use can be a bit tricker. Recently, Insights by Lensa...
