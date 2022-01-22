Is Houston a Great Place for Start-ups

Pathway Family Services announced Timothy McCord will be its new medical director. McCord is a child and adolescent psychiatrist with more than 10 years of experience. Prior to being hired at PFS, McCord worked in a variety of medical facilities, including the University of Kansas Medical Center. He completed part of his fellowship at KVC and provided PRN support for their Kansas City, Kan., programs. He also provided leadership at Marillac's residential program. More recently, he has been providing outpatient psychiatric services for Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center. McCord will oversee a patient caseload of up to 10 adolescent patients. He will also be responsible for developing psychiatric protocols and reviewing and updating policies and procedures. Additionally, he will oversee medication management, as well as medication prescribing management for residents at our PFS locations. McCord received his bachelor of human biology at the University of Kansas and his degree in osteopathic medicine at the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. He went on to complete his fellowship and residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO