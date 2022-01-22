ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Is Houston a Great Place for Start-ups

By Jordan Celestes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston is one of the best places to start a business in the country. According to The Kauffman Index of Entrepreneurship, Houston was ranked as the nation's top city for start-ups and entrepreneurial activity for the second year in a row. Houston is a great place for start-ups Houston...

Houston Traders Meet Up at Pinstripes Houston

Houston Traders hosts a Meet Up at Pinstripes Houston in Upper Kirby, where traders can network with other traders. The event will be held at Pinstripes’ Second Floor Bar and Bocce Courts and tickets include free food and drink, along with access to the three bocce courts to compete against fellow traders.
The Topeka Capital-Journal

It's Your Business includes Advisors Excel, Zac Pohlenz, Timothy McCord, Teresa Baker, Amanda Kiefer

Pathway Family Services announced Timothy McCord will be its new medical director. McCord is a child and adolescent psychiatrist with more than 10 years of experience. Prior to being hired at PFS, McCord worked in a variety of medical facilities, including the University of Kansas Medical Center. He completed part of his fellowship at KVC and provided PRN support for their Kansas City, Kan., programs. He also provided leadership at Marillac's residential program. More recently, he has been providing outpatient psychiatric services for Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center. McCord will oversee a patient caseload of up to 10 adolescent patients. He will also be responsible for developing psychiatric protocols and reviewing and updating policies and procedures. Additionally, he will oversee medication management, as well as medication prescribing management for residents at our PFS locations. McCord received his bachelor of human biology at the University of Kansas and his degree in osteopathic medicine at the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. He went on to complete his fellowship and residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
cw39.com

New ‘No Trafficking Zone’ law in place to protect Houston ISD schools

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Local leaders are joining forces to announce the new “No Trafficking Zone” law that effects schools. The law requires schools to post warning signs in conspicuous areas around the school regarding increased criminal penalties of persons. Houston ISD is currently in the process of posting the signage with the goal of having them up at all campuses by the end of February.
New direct Houston to Cancun flight to start in May

Cancun, Q.R. — A new Houston to Cancun flight has been announced. Starting May, Fly Frontier will begin offering the new direct flight from the William P. Hobby Airport. The announcement was made by Cancun mayor Mara Lezama on social media. She posted that “As of May, the airline Fly Frontier will implement a new route between Cancún and Houston Hobby, which will take place three times a week. Let’s not lower the guard, let’s continue to respect health protocols and continue to offer a safe destination to our visitors.”
